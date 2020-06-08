1312 is another term for it.

George Floyd's death at the hands of a cop has sparked a nationwide protest movement that is now into its 10th day. There have been protests and marches in every state and in many countries around the globe as people step up to demand reforms in how police deal with citizens.

The protestors are asking for changes to police procedures in America and the signs and hashtags that accompany the movement are confusing and, in some cases controversial. One acronym that keeps popping up is ACAB which stands for "All Cops Are Bastards." That raises some strong feelings, as does the demand to "Defund the Police."

What does ACAB stand for and what do protestors mean by that?

What is ACAB?

The acronym ACAB stands for "All Cops Are Bastards." Sometimes it's written as "1312," which is just the numeric version of the same four letters (A is the first letter, C is the third letter, and so on.) It's a pretty inflammatory statement, which is kind of the point. It's meant to draw attention to the subject of how the public regards the police and what changes in policing would benefit society.

Where did this phrase come from?

The phrase isn't new. It dates back to at least the 1970s and was a catchphrase in England. Apparently, British inmates will tattoo the letters on their knuckles. Later, anarchists and punks used it as a general expression of anti-establishment sentiment. The Anti-Defamation League notes that neo-Nazis and skinheads have used it at times as well. Now it is being used by the movement that have risen up to protest police brutality.

But all cops aren't bastards.

If you walked up to a protestor holding an "ACAB" sign and said, "My aunt is a cop and she's not a bastard. She's a generous, person who wants to help make our community safer," the protestor would probably acknowledge that you are correct about your aunt. She probably is exactly as you describe. What the activists want to point out is that a lot of policies that police departments have in place are bad and all cops are subject to those policies.

For example, the kind of chokehold that Derek Chauvin used on George Floyd, where he pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck, was perfectly acceptable under Minneapolis Police standards. (They have since banned the use of chokeholds this week in response to the protests.) All cops in the department were permitted to do that to people if they saw fit. Some cops might never go to that extreme in their day-to-day jobs, but it was a universally-accepted procedure that all police officers could enaged in if they wanted to. By allowing police the use of chokeholds, which many view as overly-violent, protestors suggest law enforcement as a whole has been corrupted.

Cops are not bad people. I am related to police & have friends who serve. I know good people.



But #ACAB because the mantle of Police-Officer has been corrupted. They do not protect and serve our communities; but instead are the strong-arm of unjust & unconstitutional laws. pic.twitter.com/1EKY9LMrmV — Skeptic (@ArmouredSkeptic) June 6, 2020

ACAB is more complicated than it sounds.

What does it mean when protestors say they want to defund the plice?

The idea behind a lot of the protests right now is to force leaders to scrutinize what the mission and tactics of policing have become in recent years and consider reforms to the whole law enforcement operation. Phrases like "All Cops Are Bastards" and "Defund The Police" are meant to grab attention quickly so that people are willing to start the deeper conversations.

Lynda Garcia, an expert on policing at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights told reporters, “A lot of what we advocate for is investment in community services — education, medical access. You can call it ‘defunding,’ but it’s just about directing or balancing the budget in a different way.”

The point is that a lot of what the public needs is outside the scope of what police are currently trained to do, but the police get called to the scene anyway. For example, a person dealing with a mental health crisis or in a drug-induced altered state might be doing frightening things and the cops will show up to help. But what a person in that condition needs isn't handcuffs and time in a cell. They need mental health and substance abuse assistance that cops just aren't prepared to provide.

“We’re asking cops to do too much in this country,” Dallas Police Chief David Brown said in 2016. “Every societal failure, we put it off on the cops to solve. Not enough mental health funding, let the cops handle ir. Here in Dallas we got a loose dog problem; let’s have the cops chase loose dogs. Schools fail, let’s give it to the cops. That’s too much to ask. Policing was never meant to solve all those problems.”

What other changes to law enforcement do the protestors want?

In addition to reallocating money to social services, protestors have been focusing on use of force policies in many police departments. There are very specific tactics that protestors would like to see banned including chokeholds, shooting at moving cars, and issuing a warning before police fire their weapons. They would also like mandates that police try de-escalation tactics first and that they exhaust all other alternatives before resorting to any kind of use of force. The Chicago Police Department, for instance, just made the following reforms in response to protests:

There are further signs that otherpolice forces are ready to make changes. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city will cut $150 million from the LAPD budget and reinvest the funds “in black communities and communities of color.” Other cities, including Minneapolis, are rumored to be considering similar measures.

The protest movement shows no signs of slowing down, as we enter the third week of demonstrations. The fact that some cities are listening, even when the catchphrases are controversial is a hopeful sign for those who want a more equitable nation.

