New Madeleine McCann Suspect Revealed: Who Is Christian Brueckner?

Police think a man who also raped a 72-year-old woman killed Madeleine McCann.

A main suspect has been identified in the Madeleine McCann case and his name is Christian Brueckner.

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann captured the world's attention in 2007. The British toddler had been on vacation with her family in Portugal when she vanished without a trace from the rented apartment they were staying in. She was never seen again.

The coverage of the case drew mixed reactions: some people felt nothing but sympathy for the grieving parents. Others blamed them because they left their children in the apartment while they had dinner 200 feet away. Still others wondered if Kate and Gerry McCann killed their daughter themselves.

Now, nearly 15 years after the disappearance, police believe they know who did it. Moreover, they believe that Madeleine McCann is dead. Christian Brueckner, a German man currently in prison for unrelated crimes, has been identified as the chief suspect.

Who is Christian Brueckner, the new Madeleine McCann suspect?

First:

What happened to Madeleine McCann?

McCann was only a few days short of her fourth birthday when she vanished. The British child had been on vacation in Portugal with her parents Kate and Gerry, 2-year-old twin siblings and a group of families the McCanns were close with on the night of May 3, 2007. After putting the kids to bed, her parents and the other adults went to a late dinner at a restaurant nearby. The children were in the first-floor apartment, about 200 feet from where the parents were sitting. They took turns checking in during the course of dinner. At 10 pm, McCann's mother went to look in on them and discovered her daughter was missing. She was never seen agani.

It was a media firestorm.

The case garnered international coverage. The media, especially the British tabloid press, were fascinated with the situation and followed it closely. However, instead of bringing the investigation to a swift conclusion through intense scrutiny, the press merely made the lives of the McCanns more difficult by blaming the parents. In particular, Kate McCann's behavior was criticized for not being outwardly emotional enough.

The parents were blamed.

It's not unusual for parents to be suspected in the death of any child. The circumstances of this case — with the parents admitting to leaving very young children alone in an apartment — made them easy targets for blame. Portuguese authorities theorized that Madeleine McCann had died in some kind of accident and that parents had staged the disappearance to cover it up. They were officially considered suspects until 2008 when the police had to close the case for lack of evidence.

The case was re-opened years later.

The McCanns hired private investigators to find their daughter in until 2011 but to no avail. In 2011, Scotland Yard in Britain re-opened the case after the McCanns begged for a review of the investigation. The renewed investigation focused on an abduction by a stranger, rather than looking at the parents this time. The police looked into other related cases, such as burglaries and sexual assaults that happened in the area at the same time int he hopes of finding a suspect.

McCann would have turned 17 this year.

Finally, a break came — more than 15 years after the disappearance.

This week, police announced that they had a suspect in the case and tragically, they believed Madeleine McCann is dead. The suspect is a German sex offender currently in prison for unrelated crimes. British and German authorities have tracked his whereabouts at the time of the disappearance and can reliably say he was in the area.

Who is the suspect?

Christian Brueckner is a 43-year-old German national who was living in a van on the beach near where the McCann's were staying in 2007. He may have been one of several blonde men said to have been seen earlier in the day the same apartment complex where Madeleine went missing. Police say with certainty that was in the area on May 3, 2007, and they know he received a phone call at 7:32 pm, which lasted 30 minutes. Madeleine was taken by 10 pm that night.

Brueckner had been living in Portugal for quite some time before the crime, though he traveled back to Germany occasionally.

He is a sex offender.

Brueckner has been linked to sex offenses including the rape of a 72-year-old woman who was on vacation in Portugal the year before the McCann case. German police say he was also implicated in drug dealing and burglaries during his time in the Algarve region of Portugal.

Brueckner is not cooperating with the police in the investigation. He remains in prison in Germany. Kate and Gerry McCann have not spoken to the press but Clarence Mitchell, a spokesperson for the McCann family said "Kate and Gerry do feel it's potentially very significant. This is another important chapter in the search for their daughter."

