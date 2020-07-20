Who Is Nicole Fehlinger, Christian Brueckner's Ex-Girlfriend? New Details On Alleged Female Accomplice In Madeleine McCann Disappearance

She's rumored to be the ex-lover of the prime suspect.

On the evening of May 3, 2007, Madeleine McCann disappeared from her bed. The McCann family was on vacation in Portugal at the time of her disappearance and the little girl's disappearance immediately captured the public's attention.

It's been more than 13 years since McCann disappeared, and to this day, she seems to have disappeared without a trace. But that doesn't mean that people have given up on trying to find her.

That brings us to the latest developments in the case. It turns out that the prime suspect in the case, Christian Brueckner, may have had a female accomplice.

Who is Nicole Fehlinger, Christian Brueckner's ex-girlfriend and alleged female accomplice in the Maddy McCann disappearance?

She allegedly called Christian Brueckner on the night of Madeleine McCann's disappearance.

Investigators have revealed that on the night of May 3, 2007, Fehlinger called Brueckner. The call lasted for 30 minutes and investigators believe Fehlinger may have called to let him know that the "coast was clear." However, there haven't been extensive details beyond that released to the public yet.

Brueckner previously talked about raping and killing a girl — and investigators believe he shared this desire with Fehlinger.

German investigator Hans Christian Wolters is leading the investigation in the McCann disappearance and revealed Brueckner previously talked about raping and killing a girl. "Then I'll record maany videos/clips. I'll document in detail how she's being tortured," Brueckner reportedly said. Wolters said that this information came to light while he was investigating the disappearance of a German girl named Inga Gehricke, whose disappearance is also being tied to Brueckner. Wolters suspects that Brueckner may have communicated this desire to Fehlinger.

Fehlinger was revealed to be his accomplice in an explosive German documentary.

Sandra Felgueiras, a Portuguese journalist who was one of the first to interview the McCanns when Madeleine McCann disappeared, was one of the first to portray Fehlinger as Brueckner's accomplice. Felgueiras said Fehlinger allegedly helped her ex-lover commit other crimes, such as burglary, and she confirmed Fehlinger's crime participation with the courts. What's more, Felgueiras said Fehlinger was allegedly posing as a child psychologis, and implied it was this affiliation that made it easier for her to help Brueckner kidnap Madeleine McCann.

Fehlinger was recently spotted in Bavaria.

The paparazzi recently caught up with the 43-year-old Fehlinger outside of her apartment in Bavaria, Germany. Naturally, she was as tight-lipped as possible. She was asked about everything from her relationship with Brueckner to the Madeleine McCann disappearance and she not only refused to answer questions, but refused to clarify anything about even her involvement in the McCann kidnapping. However, Fehlinger's father also spoke to the press and said that he doesn't believe that his daughter is telling investigators everything she knows about the situation.

Both Fehlinger and Brueckner are tied to a phone number that was previously linked to a pedophile.

One of the key factors in the McCann case — and, specifically, the call that Fehlinger and Brueckner shared about 30 minutes before McCann disappeared — was the fact that they were both using a number tied to a pedophile. "It is a huge coincidence that the [phone] user is — like Brueckner — German and also uses the dark web to discuss the sexual abuse of children. The question that now needs answering is: Did the suspect hold that number in 2007? And, if he did, what were two dangerous pedophiles discussing in a call an hour or so before Madeleine disappeared?” said retired cop Mark Williams-Thomas.

German investigators say they have concrete proof that Madeleine McCann is dead, that Brueckner is the person who killed her, and that Fehlinger is his accomplice.

German investigators say they now have concrete proof that Madeleine McCann is dead, and that they've broken the news to the McCann family. However, they don't have McCann's body yet, but they say they do have critical facts regarding the case, which they have not yet released to the public.They also say that Brueckner is her killer and that Fehlinger is his accomplice, which is why they're trying to get her to reveal what she knows.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you posted with updates.

