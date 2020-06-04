20+ Virtual Events Happening In June To Celebrate LGBT Pride Month

How To Celebrate Pride Month Virtually With These 20+ Events
Reinvent how you celebrate Pride.

Last year marked the 50th Anniversary since the Stonewall Riots kickstarted the gay liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBTQ right in the United States. Five million people attended World Pride in New York City in 2019, a gathering that's hard to comprehend in our era of social distancing. 

While the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the cancellation of Pride parades and parties across the globe, Pride itself will continue on with or without in-person gatherings.

The creativity and strength of the LQBTQIA+ community are visible in this year’s reimagined Pride events. This community knows how to turn adversity into triumph, so, in spite of the global pandemic, Pride events are all virtual this year. 

Every cloud has a silver lining, so consider this as an opportunity to attend more Pride events than ever before — all without leaving the house or taking a day off work.

Here's how to celebrate Pride Month virtually with some of the most vibrant and celebratory events happening throughout the month.

June 5

June 7

  • The New York City AIDS Walk is one of the most important annual Pride events and is being reimagined this year with an interactive webcast, hosted by surprise celebrity guests and DJs. 

June 8

June 9

  • Criminal Queerness Arts Festival gives a stage to queer playwrights. The event starts on June 9 but carries on throughout the month, so be sure to tune in whenever. 

June 11

  • Queerantine Queeraoke is set to be a hilarious and vibrant stream of DJ sets, trivia quizzes and, of course, karaoke dance breaks.
  • “Pride Shorts With Vimeo” showcases stories from emerging artists that are all under 20 minutes. The live-streamed event will also feature a Q&A with the filmmakers.

June 12

June 13

  • LA Pride is going virtual this year with performances from The Pussycat Dolls, Trixie Mattel, Mj Rodriguez, Sandra Bernhard, Bob the Drag Queen, Hayley Kiyoko, Justin Tranter, and more. Also, look out for historical vignettes and in-depth interviews with changemakers.

June 18

June 19

June 20

June 25

  • The intersection of racial issues and LGBTQIA+ issues will be of particular importance this year. Cincinnati’s Black Pride rises to the occasion. 
  • So many LGBTQ people miss out on a prom experience that allows them to fully express their true selves. The Openhouse-SF “LGBTQ Senior Prom” brings together older people for a night of dancing and celebration. 

June 27

  • Drag Queen and activist Marti Gould Cummings is hosting a live 45-minute workout dance class that will have you catwalk-ready at home. 
  • Pride organizations around the world will come together for Global Pride 2020, a 24-hour live-streamed event featuring musical and artistic performances, plus speeches from activists and campaigners.

June 28

  • The good thing about NYC Virtual Pride is you’ll actually be able to hear and see headliner Janelle Monae without having to elbow through crowds!

Show your support for the LGBT community by observing, listening, educating yourself, and having fun!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.

