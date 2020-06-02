Who is Renée Bargh? Everything To Know About Australian TV Host Who's Allegedly Brad Pitt's Girlfriend

They met in January and the chemistry was apparently visible.

Renée Bargh is a familiar face from her work on Extra with Billy Bush and The Voice Australia. She has had plenty of experience talking to celebrities on red carpets but there is one in particular who might be more than just an interview subject.

Bargh has been linked to brad Pitt after the two seemed to have an intense connection hen she spoke to him before the January 2020 SAG Awards., Now insiders say the journalist and the Oscar winner have been chatting over FaceTime while she's back in Australia.

Who is Renée Bargh and is she Brad Pitt's girlfriend, as rumors suggest?

Who is Renée​ Bargh?

Bargh is a 33-year-old entertainment journalist from Australia. The Queensland native has been working in Australian television since 2006. At that time, she was trying to make it as a pop star and she had her bandmates were featured in the reality series Girlband, about their group of the same name. Girlband had a couple of top 50 singles in Australia and toured until 2007. At that point, Bargh made the switch to television work instead of music.

She's been climbing the TV ladder.

In 2007, Bargh got her first TV gig as a cohost of Australia's weekly National Bingo Night, which led to a job as host of the surfing show Surfari in 2008. She continued hosting various programs including Australia's Next Top Model and various Australian music shows. Her big break came in 2012 when she was hired as a weekend correspondent for Extra in the United States.

She hosts The Voice Australia.

These days she splits her time between LA for her job at Extra and Australia. She was added to the roster of the show as a host in 2020, after the departure of previous host Sonia Kruger. "It's an absolute dream come true to be heading home to Australia and joining The Voice family," Bargh said when she got the gig. "When it comes to entertainment television, it doesn't get much bigger or more dynamic than The Voice. I've always been a huge fan of the show and am looking forward to meeting the next wave of incredibly talented Aussie artists."

Bargh on the set of The Voice.

How did she meet Brad Pitt?

Bargh was in the U.S. to work the SAG Awards red carpet in January, which is where she had a long on-camera chat with the Oscar winner and father of six. She has admitted to a crush on the famously handsome star saying, "I think there’s always butterflies when Brad Pitt is around — I’m only human. I’m always a little nervous to speak to him; you feel his presence before you see him.”

But the red carpet conversation seemed to go beyond the usual professional banter and totally understandable swoon-factor. Pitt was winking at her and sources close to Bargh noted that he talked to her longer than he speaks to most reporters. “He never usually opens up on the red carpet like he did to Renee, so the fact he stayed so long talking to her is proof how impressed he was," the source said. “She was the one who called time on their interview, not the other way around, and that’s also fairly unheard of!”

The insiders say that they have been keeping touch via FaceTie since she went back to Australia to start shooting The Voice.

Isn't Pitt dating Alia Shawkat?

One of the more tantalizing rumors about Brad Pitt's love life has been about him and Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat, who is 25 years younger than the 55-year-old actor, The two have been seen together on multiple occasions and she was once even spotted bicycling away from his house. They both share a passion for art and definitely have some sort of relationship. However, no one is certain if that's a romance or not. Neither Pitt nor Shawkat will comment to satisfy our curiosity.

Is Pitt actually dating Renee Bargh now?

If Pitt is keeping quiet about his possible ties to Shawkat, he's keeping even quieter about any interest he has in Bargh. The two of them aren't on the same continent these days and the travel restrictions due to coronavirus may make it difficult for them to change that up, so the answer remains to be seen.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.