11 Best Food Hacks On TikTok That Will Blow Your Mind

These are genius.

While being forced to stay inside for long stretches of time has been frustrating in many ways, and boring in a whole lot of others, we have had ample opportunity to spark some creativity, especially in the kitchen.

With the rise in home cooking, there has, of course, been the increased use of social media at the same time. And that has led to a lot of people sharing their cooking achievements on apps like TikTok.

The result? We’re learning so much — and it’s been great fun!

And while viral TikTok videos often make us laugh, these TikTok food hacks are blowing our minds.

Here are some especially useful (and rather brilliant) food hacks and tips we saw on TikTok.

1. Whipped coffee

Of all the quarantine food trends, this was perhaps the original and biggest deal. And it’s so simple in its genius.

How do you make dalgona coffee? All you have to do is mix an equal amount of instant coffee, sugar and hot water into a bowl, and stir repeatedly until it blends. The result looks something like an upside-down cappuccino.

2. Removing egg yolks with a water bottle

This is so easy, we’re mad at ourselves for never figuring out before this video.

You take an empty plastic water bottle and put the top against the egg in a bowl. It will suck the yolk right in! This is great if you want an egg white omelet and keep getting yolks in there.

3. Making homemade cheese

At times during the pandemic, getting staples like cheese can get difficult and scarce. But there’s no reason you can’t make your own.

It’s seriously as easily as a container of whole milk and some vinegar. How is that even possible? Seems crazy, but it’s true.

4. Breaking down fresh garlic

Peeling garlic can be time-consuming and frustrating.

But in this video, you just take a head of garlic, put it between two loaf pans, and shake aggressively (kind of like you would with a cocktail shaker). The result is perfectly peeled garlic.

No effort, no fuss, and you get to release some stress with all that shaking.

5. Getting butter on all your popcorn

It’s easy to butter just the top of your popcorn, but using a straw means you can funnel butter down to all the popcorn in the container.

Why only have some of the popcorn buttered? This seems a lot more fair (and delicious).

6. Making an easy egg sandwich

The method of making this egg sandwich is a touch-like French toast concept, as it begins by dipping bread in eggs and then frying them in a pan together.

Be sure to let the eggs set for about a minute before adding the bread. It’s a simple one-pan breakfast.

7. Pancake cereal

Can’t decide between pancakes and cereal for breakfast? How about combining them?

This viral TikTok video begins by making up a batch of tiny pancakes that's then served in a bowl, and mixed with whatever toppings you may enjoy — from butter to maple syrup to chocolate chips, or even milk! It's cereal, too, right?

8. Carrot bacon

Bacon is everyone’s favorite food, except for those who don’t eat pork.

Whether you're pork-free or meat-free altogether, carrots can be turned into vegan bacon with the addition of maple syrup, garlic powder, onion powder, liquid smoke and smoked paprika. It’s actually pretty delicious!

9. Cookie cereal

This is sort of a homemade take on Cookie Crisp cereal, and it's a lot like pancake cereal. Instead, it’s tiny cookies in milk instead of pancakes.

Of course, you can make your own cookies or just throw a bag of cookies in. It all depends how creative you want to be.

10. White Claw slushies

Hard seltzer has been on trend for a while now, so it was only a matter of time before it became blended into a frozen cocktail, right?

The base is White Claw, ice, and fruit. After that, it’s as creative as you want it to be, whether you choose to add in some vodka, gin, or tequila to make it even boozier.

11. Flamin' Hot mozzarella sticks

The root of this genius snack is a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, which are then crushed and used to bread a cheese stick. Fry them in oil, and the result is a spicy spin on a snack-time favorite.

