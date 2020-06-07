50 Best John Krasinski Quotes About Love, Life And Parenthood

John Krasinski from The Office has some good news.

John Krasinski —best known for his role as Jim Halpert on NBC’s hit series, The Office — is also a successful director, producer, and host. Initially, he wanted to be a teacher, but started acting by chance and found that he really enjoyed it, but he almost gave it up after not getting the success he hoped for early on.

Three weeks after waiting it out as his mom instructed, Krasinski landed the role of Jim Halpert.

Through all of the different roles he has played both on and off the screen, the John Krasinski quotes listed below detail some of the best things he's learned throughout his journey in the entertainment industry.

During his time playing Jim Halpert in The Office, you see Krasinski’s character grow as a person, befriend his former frenemy, fall in love, and become a father. The same Jim Halpert Krasinski portrayed in season one is not the same guy you see him as in the finale.

When The Office ended, that was just the beginning of Krasinski’s career. He went on to direct and write the Oscar-nominated, post-apocalyptic film, A Quiet Place, that premiered in 2018. Krasinski plays a main role in the film, alongside his wife, actress Emily Blunt.

Currently, as we face the coronavirus pandemic, Krasinski has been in the news for a very good reason — he started a positive news YouTube channel called Some Good News. Krasinski highlights uplifting current events on the show to help people remember that good things are still happening.

He was even able to provide 2020 graduates the opportunity for influential celebrities to answer their post-graduate questions, he threw a virtual prom and even had a virtual reunion with his cast members from The Office.

Krasinski announced recently that he's sold Some Good News to CBS, sharing that “I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever. It just wasn’t sustainable.” According to an article in the New York Times, Krasinski will miss hosting the shows more than anyone knows. "I’ve received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me ... that’s probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life.”

As he closes one another chapter of his life to move into other exciting projects like Jack Ryan and directing some new films, take a look below at some of our picks of the best John Krasinski quotes below:

1. Accept the push and pull of life.

“There's the push and pull you put on yourself and the push and pull the world puts on you. Most of the time, the world's going to win out, because it's just logical that you should be more successful and more motivated. You can always be more.”

2. Find your strength and use it to make others happy.

“Being funny is one of my greatest strengths. I can make girls smile when they're down, and when they're having a good time, I can carry on the joke.”

3. You can never perfect a relationship.

“You can never perfect a relationship, and you can never perfect yourself to be in a relationship.”

4. Don’t let not getting awards to make you feel less accomplished.

“Trophies and medals have never meant much to me. I've had amazing experiences, which let you feel like you've accomplished something.”

5. Find what motivates you to work out.

“To be who I want to be, I'm going to work out to be more positive, more active. It's proactive.”

6. Men are insecure too.

“We can appear to be tough as nails, but guys have a level of insecurity and vulnerability that's exponentially bigger than you think.”

7. Acknowledge your mistakes.

“I've made a lot of mistakes in my life. And I'm really sensitive, so I take even small mistakes as huge ones.”

8. There’s always the fear that you’ll mess up in a relationship.

“I think that whether you're married or not, in any relationship, there's always the terror that you're going to screw something up.”

9. Give credit where it’s due.

“It looks like I've been smart about it, but truly, I've been incredibly lucky to have the right people notice me and want to work with me.”

10. Compliments flatter everyone.

“Hearing anyone think that I'm any form of sexy or handsome is incredibly flattering.”

11. Always be yourself.

“My main focus is to always try to be myself first, and then, hey, if I wear a cool jacket, that's a bonus.”

12. Relationships are learning experiences.

“All relationships are a learning experience, even ones you continue to be in. If you don't see them as that, then that's a problem.”

13. Tough moments are meant to grow you.

“I think we all get into situations where we don't know how to proceed, and those are really the scariest moments that we have, but that's also what makes us 'grow up' and learn a lot about each other.”

14. Try new things.

“Always trying new things is always more fun, and it can be scary, but it's always more fun in the end.”

15. Anticipate nothing.

“One of the best lessons I've ever gotten in my life is to anticipate nothing because it's always worse in your head than it really is.”

16. Family is a priority.

“Family comes first for me in every single way.”

17. Don’t underestimate the effect you have on others.

“It's a big thing to feel like you're doing something that's actually affecting people.”

18. Imagination is powerful.

“Imagination is the most powerful tool you have.”

19. You can’t prepare for everything, it just happens.

“In real life, you don't have time to prepare for the bad stuff and you don't have time to prepare for the good stuff, it just sort of happens.”

20. Fall in love first.

“Why don't we try falling in love first and then I'll see what happens after that?”

21. You can raise kids while being a professional.

“We live in a very modern age and the dynamic of raising kids and being a professional are intersecting a lot more - especially for women.”

22. Bad things are a part of life, how you handle them is what matters.

“I'm not going to pretend that bad things don't happen. I just hope my daughter has enough understanding that when they do, just give me a call.”

23. Keeping it real allows others to empathize with you.

“Keeping it real is the key and I don't know how they've done that week after week. I think the key is that everybody can sort of empathize with [The Office].”

24. Everything should be open for discussion.

“For me, anything I do is totally up for conversation and it's not my right to be able to stop a person from writing whatever they want. What's harmful and hurtful is when people speculate.”

25. It’s ok to cry.

“I'm happy to announce to the world that I'm a crier. It doesn't take a lot for me to cry at stuff.”

26. Change is inevitable.

“You're always going to be changing, and you hope it's for the better.”

27. Everyone deserves to have a choice.

“I have the most incredible parents and they didn't put pressure on me. I grew up in a house and no matter what they thought of things, it was always about my choice.”

28. We are too complex to just be categorized as just a nice girl or guy.

“I have no problem with people seeing me as the nice guy. I hope they don't see me as just the nice guy.”

29. Working moms deserve recognition.

“I think one of the coolest things for my daughters is that they'll get to see their mom being a working mom. It's one of the things I'll be most proud of.”

30. Tell a good story.

“I think we all have a responsibility to tell good stories.”

31. Address your emotions head-on.

“Sadly, I'm one of those people who emotionally puts things off and then gets caught very blindsided at the end.”

32. Do what it takes to accomplish your dreams.

“I held down as many jobs as I could find, from being a waiter to working at a yoga studio and as a ticket-taker at a small theater company - anything that would allow me to go out and do auditions.”

33. The best experiences are the most terrifying.

“Directing was a great experience, but it's terrifying to have the responsibility of carving up the other actors' performances.”

34. Focus on mastering one craft.

“I'm not trying to be the triple threat guy. I'm still working on this one threat; acting.”

35. Don’t try to be too hard to be funny,

“You can't do anything to be funny. That's cringe-worthy.”

36. Cherish every day you wake up with your significant other.

“I wake up every morning with a smile on my face, waiting for the next amazing moment that she’ll have with the kids ... I'm living a lottery ticket life. My wife is my hero in every single way. Truly, every single day I'm blown away by her, so I'm always looking to her for inspiration.”

37. Be supportive of your partner.

“Gotta be honest … finding it VERY hard to contain my excitement that my incredible wife is hosting SNL with the one and only [Bruno Mars]!!!”

38. Don’t be a -up.

“I've never been a -up. It's just not how I operate. I mean I've always subscribed to the idea that if you really want to impress your boss, you go in there and you do mediocre work, half-heartedly.” (as Jim Halpert in The Office)

39. Do everything you can to get the person you want.

“No matter what happens, you gotta forget about all the other stuff. You gotta forget about logic and fear and doubt. You just gotta do everything you can to get to the one woman who's gonna make all this worth it. At the end of the day, you gotta jump. You love Angela, Dwight. I think you always have.” (as Jim Halpert in The Office​)

40. Look at the bright side of things not going according to plan.

“When everything gets turned upside down, it only leads to better quality stuff.”

41. We’re all funny in our own way.

“People have a sense of humor, even if it’s not a good one, and everybody has stakes.”

42. People need opportunities to be creative.

“It’s a great wake-up call for our entire industry: What movies are we making? What storytellers are we allowing to tell the stories? What people are we allowing to be cast in those stories? I think we need newer stories, and more people given the opportunity to do anything they want.”

43. Appreciate where you come from.

“I’ve always loved where my dad came from and the ideals that instilled in me.”

44. If you want to be funny. Be in touch with your emotions.

“The funniest comedians are in touch with their emotional level.”

45. Our differences make us special.

“Each cast member brings their own vibe and antics to the set. “

46. Don't take the comparison too seriously.

“I’ve never been compared to Bugs Bunny and that’s amazing, thank you.”

47. Find a reason to laugh.

You’re constantly surrounded by fun-loving people who can make you laugh in their own way.”

48. Parenting is a full-time job.

“I think the biggest question I have is, what did I do with my life before this? What did I do with all the time that I had on my hands? I think it’s certainly a full-on job, and something that I enjoy so much, but I really do look back and think, was I just the dude who ate potato chips and movies all day?”

49. Be honest.

“I’m a big fan of being open about the truth and how you really feel, and not putting on a pretty face for everybody."

50. You are never fully prepared for parenthood.

“When I became a dad, I think that I was unprepared for all of it. I think the great misconception is that you think you’re prepared. You can read all the books you want, and I certainly thought I was prepared because I had such amazing parents growing up. I just figured, I’ll just do exactly what they did. And then you realize that moment to moment, you don’t know what they did because there is no manual; there’s no exact way to go about things.”

