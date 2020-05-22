Who Is Aaron Judge's Girlfriend? Samantha Bracksieck Arrested For DUI; Name-drops Boyfriend To Cops

This is a lot to take in!

Well, this is a pretty awkward situation. Back in February, Yankees player Aaron Judge's girlfriend was arrested for a DUI, and now that the body cam footage has been released, we have a lot more details about what went down when police pulled her over.

Apparently, Samantha Bracksieck dropped Judge's name as a way to get the cops to go easier on her... but that didn't quite pan out.

So who is Aaron Judge's girlfriend, Samantha Bracksieck?

Here's what you need to know about the situation.

Bracksieck was first arrested back in February.

Police reports recently revealed that Bracksieck was arrested on February 25 after leaving dinner at a steakhouse with friends, where she said she had two glasses of wine. She was pulled over for driving without headlights and going 10 miles over the speed limit, and officers charged her with an "extreme DUI" after they found she had a blood alcohol concentration level between .15 and .19. Bracksieck was taken to jail, where she was later released on bail and picked up by an Uber driver.

“I could smell a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from inside the vehicle and from her breath as she spoke,” an officer wrote in the police report.

Now, body cam footage has revealed that she name dropped her boyfriend — Aaron Judge — during her arrest.

This week, body camera footage has surfaced of Bracksieck's arrest, and as it turns out, she kept reminding police officers that her boyfriend was Judge, saying that it could be bad for her if news of her arrest got into the media.

“He’s a public figure. So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not OK," she can be heard telling police in the video, later adding, "My boyfriend is in the spotlight in New York media in general. And now here I am handcuffed in Arizona … Like, that is not good.”

But who is Aaron Judge's girlfriend? Backsieck keeps a low-profile.

It's hard to know much about Bracksieck, considering how private of a person she is — no wonder she didn't want news of her arrest getting out! She doesn't seem to use social media, though we do know that she is 26 and met Judge while they were both students at California State University in Fresno, and as we can see from the above photo from Judge's Instagram, they've been together since at least 2014, if not longer.

They attended the Super Bowl together this year in Miami.

Judge and Bracksieck were seen at the Super Bowl back in February (which would have been just before her arrest), and attended multiple parties before the big game, including one hosted by Derek Jeter. They posed for photos and seemed to be in good spirits at the time.

Judge doesn't talk about his relationship on Instagram.

Judge's Instagram account is largely dedicated to his baseball career — there isn't much about his personal life on there at all. Bracksieck also hasn't appeared in any of his posts recently (before and after her arrest), so it's hard to say much about their relationship without having any info. Unsurprisingly, he also hasn't publicly addressed Bracksieck's DUI, either.

It's not clear If they're still together now that the video is out.

Since Bracksieck isn't on social media and Judge keeps his so focused on baseball, it's hard to say whether the DUI caused a strain in their relationship. We'll just have to wait and see if any inside sources drop some intel, but until then, it's just a mystery.

Hopefully, Bracksieck learned a lesson from this for sure. It's always safer to grab an Uber than to attempt to drive after drinking.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.