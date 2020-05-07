Who Is Earl Thomas' Wife? NFL Player Held At Gunpoint By Nina Thomas When She Discovered His Alleged Cheating

This sounds so scary.

This is a pretty wild story — and a scary one at that. Reportedly, NFL player Earl Thomas was caught cheating on his wife, and his wife's response was to hold him at gunpoint for his alleged transgression.

The situation is still developing, but it sounds like it was definitely terrifying if it played out the way it sounds like it did.

So who is Earl Thomas' wife, Nina Thomas?

And what really happened? Here's everything we know so far.

The incident between Thomas and his wife went down back in April.

According to court documents that have recently surfaced, Thomas and wife Nina Thomas' altercation happened on the night of April 13, when police responded to a call about a disturbance at an Austin, Texas home just before 4 a.m.

"We observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle," said a statement from police.

Thomas' wife explained that she found out he was cheating and that provoked her.

Nina told police she found video of Thomas on Snapchat with another woman, so she and a couple of friends drove to an Airbnb rental where he was at. When she arrived, she said she saw Thomas and his brother, Seth, in bed with other women, at which point she used Thomas' pistol to put it to his head and scare him, claiming that she believed the gun wasn't loaded, although it did have a round in the chamber. Later, a cell phone video obtained by poilce showed Nina holding the gun "from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina's finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged," and also that she'd hit him in the nose.

She was arrested at the scene.

Police documents also reported that Thomas and her friends were then arrested, and Nina was charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence. Later, Nina was released on bond, and Thomas has been granted an emergency protection order against her.

But who is Earl Thomas' wife?

As her Instagram shows, 30-year-old Nina recently opened her own boutique called Captivate, and that seems to be her major focus these days. In an inteview, she also opened up about the difficulties of being the wife of a professional athlete.

"I don’t like the misconception that we sit at home on the couch drinking wine and eating bon-bons," she said. "Dating an athlete is a job in and of itself. We have to be a counselor, we have to keep a home and cook and raise our children."

They've been married since 2016.

Nina and Thomas originally tied the knot in 2016, and it's seemed like they've been happy in the four years since, although recent events definitely seem to say otherwise. They also have three small children together, and until recently, they seemed like a happy family, although the police report did indicate that they had been fighting about how much Thomas had been drinking lately before their confrontation went down.

Thomas has already spoken out on the situation.

In a since deleted post on his Instagram, Thomas responded to the reports of the incident between him and his wife.

"So my agent just hit me and said that I'm going to be on TMZ tomorrow from an altercation that happened with me and Nina," he said. "Just wanted to get ahead of it. It's really not anybody's businesses. It pisses me off that it got out, but it's the world we live in today. But, instead of talking about us, just keep us in y'all prayers. Stuff like this happens bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it don't go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We've been talking. I've been seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers."

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.