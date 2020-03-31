15 Uplifting Bible Verses For When You're Feeling Sad

Powerful quotes for when you're feeling down.

There are moments in our lives where we feel sad, excruciatingly down and out, and a comforting quote or uplifting Bible verse helps.

There is no desire to go out and smell the roses because the emotions are so heavy, that you mope instead unsure how to shake off this uncomfortable feeling.

What should you do when you feel sad?

Life doesn’t go the way we paint it in our minds, and it can feel disappointing.

We have all felt drained out of our minds from work-related issues to family ordeals. Sometimes in our moments of loneliness, things can get dark really fast.

We have all planned certain moments of our lives, but they haven’t always gone the way we envisioned.

We prepare for the good but does everyone really think about the bad that can happen?

Things may be hard for you, and for that, I want to extend a sincere apology. I know what it feels like to feel defeated in every aspect of life.

I would like to encourage you all to open your Bible and flip to these scriptures to encourage you in your moments of uncertainty.

God tries to tell us that He will always be here for us whenever we need guidance and love.

However, we can be stubborn and try doing everything on our own.

From experience, I can assure you God will bring you to a point where you've lost all gas to drive forward and need to stop at the nearest station to ask an attendant for help.

Even though you don't want the help, it is always best to have someone by your side through troubling times.

Here are 15 comforting bible verses for when you feel sad.

1. When sad, move forward.

"We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken;

struck down, but not destroyed; always carrying in the body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be manifested in our bodies." — 2 Corinthians 4:8-10

2. When sad, trust in the process.

"Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all." — Psalm 34:19

3. When sad, stay strong.

"Therefore do not throw away your confidence, which has a great reward. For you have need of endurance, so that when you have done the will of God you may receive what is promised." — Hebrews 10:35-36

4. When you are sad, have faith.

"Be on guard. Stand firm in the faith. Be courageous. Be strong." — 1 Corinthians 16:13

5. When sad, pray.

"He fulfills the desires of those who fear him; he hears their cry and saves them." — Psalm 145:19

6. When you are sad, look up.

"The LORD is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit." — Psalm 34:18

7. When you feel sad, remember God loves you.

"For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord.

For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts." — Isaiah 55:8-9

8. When you feel sad, realize you are blessed.

"O LORD my God, you have performed many wonders for us. Your plans for us are too numerous to list.

You have no equal. If I tried to recite all your wonderful deeds, I would never come to the end of them." — Psalm 40:5

9. When you feel sad, don't be afraid of your emotions.

"The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.

Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."— Deuteronomy 31:8

10. When you feel sad lean on your higher power.

"He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken." — Psalm 62:6

11. When you feel sad know this is temporary.

"In this you rejoice, though now for a little while, if necessary, you have been grieved by various trials,

so that the tested genuineness of your faith more precious than gold that perishes though it is tested by fire

may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ.

Though you have not seen him, you love him.

Though you do not now see him, you believe in him and rejoice with joy that is inexpressible and filled with glory, obtaining the outcome of your faith, the salvation of your souls." — 1 Peter 1:6-9

12. When you feel sad, do good deeds.

"And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up." — Galatians 6:9

13. When. you feel sad, take things slow.

"Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one receives the prize? So run so that you may obtain it." — 1 Corinthians 9:24

14. When you feel sad let God be your center of peace.

"And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose." — Romans 8:28

15. When you feel sad remember that the future is bright.

"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope." — Jeremiah 29:11

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.