Who Is Aaron Carter's New Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Viktoria Alexeeva

Whoa, he moved on so fast.

It's hard to keep up with the whirlwind that is Aaron Carter's love life these days. Last we checked, he was dating (and living with) Melanie Martin, but now, it seems he's seeing someone else entirely.

This week, Carter's new boo is making headlines for shutting down the haters on Carter's recent Instagram post, so there's a good chance the drama is only just beginning.

Who is Aaron Carter's new girlfriend, Viktoria Alexeeva?

Until recently, Carter seemed to be in a serious relationship with Martin.

Earlier this year, Carter shared with fans that he was living with a woman named Melanie Martin, and reportedly, they were even expecting their first child together (though Martin was arrested for domestic violence against Carter in March before later being released on bail). But in April, Martin shared with fans on her Instagram Story that they were no longer together. So far, it's not clear if Martin is still expecting.

"I had no notice of the relationship ending," Martin wrote in the since-deleted post. He decided to give up and move on with another girl 8 hours after me while knowing what our future would have been. He ran away from responsibility."

Now, he's dating Viktoria Alexeeva, who posted about their relationship on Instagram.

Though she has now made her Instagram private, Alexeeva did previously post about her relationship with Carter, claiming that they'd spent the last "500 hours" together.

"Find someone that inspires you to make improvements on yourself amidst all the bumps and bruises," Alexeeva wrote. "A relationship is not the length of time time you have spent together, but rather on the foundation you have built with honesty and trust."

She also shut down the haters in a comment on Carter's post that featured her.

Earlier this week, Carter posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram, writing, "A hero is one who heals their own wounds and then shows others how to do the same."

In the comments, fans wanted to know what Carter was going to do about his facial tattoo, which says "Melanie." Alexeeva quickly clapped back, writing, "Tattoo removal is a process... Multiple Step Process. I love that face regardless."

But who is Viktoria Alexeeva? She's reportedly a model.

There's not much out there about Alexeeva, especially since her Instagram is locked down. Some outlets claim that she's a model, but there's been no confirmation of that particular fact — and she seems to be keeping her personal life pretty private online. It'll be up to Carter if we find out more about her.

Alexeeva is also a real estate agent.

Other than some potential modeling, it seems that Alexeeva is also a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker in LA. She specializes in luxury real estate and works as both a buyer and a seller's agent with four years of experience under her belt. Good to see she has her own thing going for her.

Alexeeva and Carter have already been spotted out and about in public.

At the end of April, Carter was seen out grocery shopping with Alexeeva, just about a week after ending things with Martin. So far, the couple hasn't shared too many details about their relationship, but it still seems pretty new... and knowing Carter's track record, it wouldn't be surprising if it was over just as fast as it began.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.