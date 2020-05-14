Who Is Melissa Etheridge's Daughter, Bailey Cypher? See Her Sweet Tribute To Late Brother Beckett Cypher

This situation is absolutely heartbreaking

This week, Melissa Etheridge shared some heartbreaking news: Her son, Beckett Cypher, died at the age of 21 after battling drug addiction.

Now that the news is out, those who were close to Beckett are sharing their memories of him, including his sister, Bailey.

But who is Melissa Etheridge's daughter, Bailey Cypher?

Here's what you need to know about her and her relationship with her late brother.

News broke of Beckett's death earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Etheridge took to Instagram to share the sad news that her son had died after struggling with an opiod addiction.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," Etheridge wrote in her statement. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken."

Bailey shared a tribute to Beckett on Instagram.

Not long after, Bailey shared her own Instagram tribute to Beckett, along with photos of the two of them throughout their childhoods.

"I don’t know what to say. Today we lost my brother," Bailey wrote in her caption. "Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."

Who is Melissa Etheridge's daughter? Bailey is a 23-year-old who loves singing with her mom.

Bailey is the 23-year-old daughter of Etheridge and her former partner, Julie Cypher (though her biological father is David Crosby of Crosby, Stills, and Nash, and so was Beckett's). It seems like Bailey has definitely taken after her mom in the music department, because they sing together — including performing a cover of Coldplay's "Fix You" for their Instagram followers earlier this month. Otherwise, Bailey hasn't shared much about what she's up to these days, but it looks like she and Etheridge are making the best of quarantine.

She graduated from Columbia University in 2019.

Last year, Bailey celebrated her graduation from Columbia in New York, sharing plenty of photos in her cap and gown. She hasn't opened up about what she studied or what her career plans are, but it looks like she (and her friends) had a blast celebrating the milestone. She still appears to spend plenty of time in New York while also hanging out in LA, too.

She's a relatively private person.

There's not much known about Bailey — at least, not that she chooses to reveal publicly. Her Instagram is the main place she can usually be found, and although she frequently shares photos with friend and family and of her adventures, she hasn't shared many personal details with her 5,000 followers.

She's close with her family.

Just by looking at the sweet photos Bailey shares that include Cyper and Etheridge (sometimes separately and sometimes apart), it's easy to see how much they care about each other. There's no doubt that losing Beckett is difficult for their entire family, and we'll be thinking about them as they grieve this terrible loss.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.