Does Tristan Thompson Have A Secret Child? He Allegedly Took A DNA Test In January

Well, this is a mess.

Anyone who's been watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians this season already knows that Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have been spending a lot of time together, but it looks like there's a lot more going on behind the scenes than meets the eye.

Rumor has it that Thompson actually had a baby with another woman pretty recently, and the tea is piping hot on this one.

So does Tristan Thompson have a secret child for real?

And what does it mean for his coparenting relationship with Kardashian? There are no clear answers just yet, but here's everything we do know.

Thompson reportedly took a DNA test in January.

According to screenshots that have surfaced online, Thompson took a DNA test to find out if he is the father of a child whose mother — a woman who remains anonymous at this time — recently leaked documents showing that Thompson's paternity was in question. At the same time, she claimed that she was under the care of a doctor for "emotional distress" because of the situation and that she knows "lots of dirt" on Thompson, even adding that they'd made a sex tape together.

He may have the Kardashians' help with this one.

Thompson's reported baby mama isn't satisfied with the results of the paternity test, because as she explained in the screenshots, she believes that he had the help of Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, and got the testing done at a facility they've worked with in the past, which could give him an opportunity to tamper with the results. She enlisted the help of lawyer Lisa Bloom, but was dropped as a client when the case failed to progress.

Kardashian has addressed the rumors on Twitter.

After a few days of rumors, Kardashian took to Twitter to share her feelings on the matter — including rumors she's pregnant with Thompson's second child — calling it a "false story."

"The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS," she added.

She also seemed to shut down the idea that she herself is pregnant at the same time.

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

In the same Twitter rant, Kardashian seemed to shut down rumors that have also been circulating that she's once again expecting a baby with Thompson, despite his past scandals.

She and Thompson have been getting along recently.

On the most recent season of KUWTK, Kardashian and Thompson have been spending a lot of time together as they coparent their daughter, and they've also discussed having another child, with Thompson acting as sperm donor so they can avoid getting romantically involved all over again while still giving True a full blooded sibling. He's also showered her with gifts, though Kardashian made it clear on the show that it made her uncomfortable and she didn't want to blur the lines in their relationship.

Does Thompson have a secret child? So far, he hasn't spoken out himself.

We may never know if the child in question is truly Thompson's, and he doesn't seem to be clearing anything up himself — at least, not yet. Maybe these rumors will be explained soon, but at this point, Kardashian's the only one denying them.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.