Is Emma Stone Married? The Hint That She And Dave McCary May Have Tied The Knot During Quarantine

This is definitely suspicious...

Is Emma Stone officially a Mrs.? It definitely looks that way, if a recent sighting of the actress are telling the whole story.

Recently, Stone was seen wearing a wedding band, which sparked rumors that she and fiancé Dave McCary secretly tied the knot while social distancing.

Is Emma Stone married to Dave McCary?

Or just sporting a new piece of jewelry? Let's investigate.

Stone and McCary got engaged last December.

Although they hadn't shared much at all before this point, Stone and the Saturday Night Live director announced that they were engaged at the end of 2019, simply sharing a photo of themselves and Stone's engagement ring on Instagram without much fanfare. In fact, they didn't even offer up any details in the caption — just a pink heart emoji.

They were thought to be planning a wedding in March, which got postponed.

Reportedly, Stone and McCary planned to tie the knot in March, but had to change their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, invitations had been sent for their Los Angeles wedding, but they decided to cancel in light of social distancing guidelines.

Now, Stone has been seen wearing a ring in a YouTube video.

In a recent YouTube video where Stone videochatted with Reese Witherspoon about anxiety while quarantining, Stone flashed a wedding band. Of course, fans picked up on the detail immediately, assuming that it could mean that Stone was married. But of course, she didn't say anything about it in the video, and neither did Witherspoon, leaving the rest of us wondering.

So far, Stone and McCary are keeping mum.

Given that this couple has always been very private about their relationship — and never mentioned their planned wedding publicly to begin with — it's no surprise that they're also staying quiet now. Neither of them have mentioned or confirmed their potential marriage, and that goes for their reps, too.

They've always been a low-key couple.

Even the news of their engagement came out of left field, since Stone generally stays away from social media. McCary isn't a prolific poster, either; his last Instagram upload was actually sharing the news of his engagement to Stone, so he's been radio silent for the past five months, making it pretty much impossible to figure out what's going on here.

Is Emma Stone married? There's no way to know for sure.

Until Stone and McCary decide to confirm the news — if they decide to confirm It — we're just going to have to keep guessing ... and waiting for more ring sightings. If they did get married, congrats to the happy couple! Our fingers are crossed more details are eventually on the way.

