6 Celebrities Who Gave Birth During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Global health crisis or not, babies still have to be born.

We might be in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, but that doesn't mean the entire world stops. New babies are being born every day, including ones who just so happen to have celebrity parents.

Although coronavirus has really only hit the United States in full swing over the past few weeks, there have already been a few celebrity babies born in this constantly changing (and scary) situation.

Here are all the celebrity babies who have been born since coronavirus began in the US.

Carson Daly welcomed a baby girl.

On March 26, Daly announced the arrival of his and his wife's fourth child, Goldie Patricia Daly, sharing a photo of all three of them as the Dalys wore masks while in the hospital.

"We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need," he wrote. "It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history. We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all."

Eva Amurri's son was born at home.

On March 14, Eva Amurri shared photos of her and husband Kyle Martino's new baby boy, Mateo, who they welcomed during a home birth, surrounded by their other children.

"Our sweet little boy came Earthside yesterday, peacefully at Home- birth was bright, fast & beautiful, and we are all SO in love," she wrote.

Jenna Dewan's son was born at the beginning of the outbreak.

In early March, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcomed their first child together (Dewan's second child, along with daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum). The couple had a boy, named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, on March 6.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel!" Dewan wrote.

Hasan Minhaj and his wife welcomed their son.

Hasan Minhaj and wife Beena Patel announced the birth of their baby boy in mid-March, acknowledging the health crisis going on around them.

"Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments," he wrote. "Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot."

Maren Morris' baby boy was just born.

Singer Maren Morris — who has shared all kinds of updates about her pregnancy online — shared a photo of her and her son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, from the hospital, calling him the "love of our lives." Since then, Morris has shared on her Instagram story that she, baby Hayes, and husband Ryan Hurd are now at home.

Glee Star Max Adler and wife Jennifer welcomed a baby boy.

Adler announced the good news on Instagram, admitting that it's been tough for them between the pandemic and the unexpected loss of Jennifer's mother but also shared his excitement over meeting his son, Dylan Remington Adler.

"My wife and his champion warrior Goddess of a mother, gave birth to him in the midst of a global pandemic, and a day after finding out her mother passed way suddenly and unexpectedly. So so so much love and respect and admiration for her, and for all mothers out there," he wrote.

This list will surely grow as the pandemic continues.

Coronavirus is spreading, but babies don't seem to care about that. Amid constantly changing hospital policies and with social distancing in place, babies still have to come into the world, and hopefully, our favorite celebrities will continue to share positive updates (and cute photos) like these to cheer us up in these unpredictable times.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.