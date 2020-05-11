Who Is Tobey Maguire's Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Model Tatiana Dieteman

This couple seems really happy together.

In case anyone out there didn't know, Tobey Maguire isn't single anymore — and he hasn't been for over a year now. In fact, it seems like he's pretty happy in his current relationship.

These days, the actor is dating 26-year-old model Tatiana Dieteman, but some fans may not have heard of her before.

So who is Tobey Maguire's girlfriend, Tatiana Dieteman?

Here's what you need to know.

Maguire and Dieteman have been dating since 2018.

Reportedly, Maguire and Dieteman first met in August 2018, when they crossed paths at a party held for Leonardo DiCaprio. It seems like they've been dating ever since and they're going strong — and that two year milestone is coming right up.

Reportedly, they're very happy and she gets along with his kids.

An insider close to the couple has said that things are going really well between Dieteman and Maguire, and they seem to have a future together.

"Tobey and Tatiana live together and they're very happy," a source said, adding, "Tobey's kids love her. She's great with them. Tatiana and Tobey's ex-wife Jen get along well, too."

Who is Tatiana Dieteman? She's a model, but she keeps a low profile.

Dieteman lives in Los Angeles (with Maguire, apparently) and though she's really appeared in the spotlight since they started dating, she also happens to be a model signed with Lions Model Management. Unfortunately, we don't know much else about her — she is no longer on social media, and since Maguire isn't either, the only info we can glean about them and their life together is through reports and paparazzi photos.

They've been spotted out and about lately.

In May, Dieteman and Maguire were seen out on a walk in Brentwood, California, getting some sunshine — and they both looked pretty happy, too. Looks like those reports about their relationship working out are likely true — at least, so far.

They keep their relationship private.

Since Dieteman and Maguire both seem like very private people, it makes sense that they prefer to keep their personal lives under lock and key, too. They haven't spoken publicly about their relationship, and it seems like they keep a low profile in general.

Maguire was last linked to ex-wife Jennifer Meyer.

Before Maguire and Dieteman were together, he was married to jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer for nine years. In 2017, they split for good, although it does seem like they're still on good terms with each other. Together, Maguire and Meyer have two children together, Ruby and Otis.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.