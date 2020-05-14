6 Steps To Planning The Perfect Zoom Wedding

Prove that love conquers all.

Good news, engaged couples! Zoom weddings are now legal. Well, kind of.

Some states are relaxing their marriage laws and allowing couples to marry from home. New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, issued an executive order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and permitting clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference. Similar measures have been introduced in Colorado and some parts of Ohio.

This means if you're one of the many people whose weddings have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, you no longer have to wait to marry the love of your life.

And that means taking steps to learr how to plan a Zoom wedding.

Zoom has been a savior throughout the last couple of months for work meetings and catching up with loved ones, but who knew it could play such a big role in the most important day of your life? Couples across the globe are using this video call app to tie the knot while their family and friends watch from home.

In some cases, these marriages are legally binding because of officiants or witnesses being able to attend in-person. In other cases, the ceremony acts as a placeholder until registry offices are open again. Either way, these special occasions prove that in the battle between love and the virus, love wins.

So, whether you’re getting legally hitched from home, or just want a commitment ceremony to mark what should have been your wedding day, here’s how to plan a Zoom wedding for your perfect day.

1. Perfect your guestlist.

The worst thing about getting married during coronavirus is that you don’t get to have all of your loved ones there on your big day. Luckily, Zoom will allow you to feel their presence on this special occasion.

With any ordinary Zoom account, you can have up to 100 attendees. The session will automatically end after 40 minutes, so make sure to specify the duration of the meeting when setting it up.

Purchasing larger meeting plans will allow you to have up to 500 guests! I suggest keeping it small, though, if you want to have more interaction with your guests.

Your original wedding venue might have been perfect to fit all your college and school friends, but trying to talk to 300 people sniffling in front of their laptops probably isn’t the vibe you had in mind. Focus on who you want the most, and record the wedding so others can watch it later.

2. Look for hair and makeup inspiration.

By now you’ve probably forgotten what you look like out of sweatpants, let alone with makeup on. Doing your own hair and makeup for your wedding can be a daunting task, especially if your skillset is limited.

Scour YouTube for some tutorials, and practice a look before the big day. Keep it simple, and let your natural beauty shine through to keep your wedding photos timeless.

For hair, try soft curls or a simple sleek bun — whatever you think complements your outfit best. Now isn't the time to try and discover your inner stylist, so the simpler the look, the harder it is to mess up.

And just remember: no webcam quality is good enough for people to notice a slightly uneven contour or fly-aways.

3. Send out paperless invitations.

God bless the digital age — there’s a website for everything! Designing your own email invites is the perfect way to get your guests excited about your wedding.

A text message with a link to your live stream is impersonal, so try out a site like Greenvelope to make cute, personalized invites. Sending out the link in this private way also ensures your meeting is protected and you won’t have any unwelcome hecklers.

Be sure to designate a host for your Zoom meeting, too, so they can be in charge of admitting people into the chat and turning guest’s mics off when necessary.

4. Get creative with decorations.

Pinterest will be your best friend here for cute decor inspiration. Your living room probably wasn’t your dream wedding venue, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of it.

Luckily, your guests will only be able to see what’s in frame on your webcam, so focus on creating a backdrop that will transport you to another location. It can be as simple as draping a white sheet and some fairy lights on your wall with floral arrangements surrounding you. Or, use plain white balloons and create an Instagram-worthy balloon arch.

5. Make your guests feel special.

It might be your day, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want the people you care about to have a memorable time, too.

Impose a dress code to get everyone all dolled up for the day, even if it’s only from the waist up! Create a playlist with songs you know your friends and family will enjoy so you can dance together after the ceremony. Some apps, such as Spotify, will allow you to make collaborative playlists so your guests can add some of their favorite tunes.

If you were excited about your favorite cocktail for your reception drinks, send your guests a recipe so they can sip on it with you. You could also send them personalized packages with flowers from your bouquet or a mini bottle of champagne.

This is also a great way to involve some of your vendors who might be struggling at this time.

6. Make the memory last.

Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life, regardless of whether things go exactly how you might have imagined them. You’re going to want to look back on this special moment for years to come.

Make sure you have your device set to screen record so you can watch back from your guests' perspective. This also covers you if you have any connectivity issues during the ceremony. It might also be a good idea to get different angles, so maybe invest in tripods and set up whatever other cameras or phones you have to get a better view.

Put your videography skills to the test and edit these clips together to share with your friends who didn’t attend the Zoom meeting. Or, better yet, send them on to your wedding photographer for a professional wedding video!

And remember: your wedding is about so much more than venues and appearances. Whatever happens, enjoy the moment with the love of your life.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment and trending topics.