50 Broken Trust Quotes That Prove Betrayal Is Almost Impossible To Recover From

Letting yourself be vulnerable can backfire.

When someone you love betrays you, you experience a different kind of heartbreak — one that feels almost impossible to recover from — and the broken trust quotes listed below talk about what that feels like.

There are immediate questions that come to your mind when you find out — why they would do this to you? Did I do something wrong?

Cheating and betrayal can happen for a lot of reasons, but in almost all of those, you are not the problem. They crossed a line and broke your trust, and it's hard to know if your relationship can be mended or fixed again.

Once someone shows their true colors by breaking your heart and they lose that trust that made your relationship or friendship what it was, it is not up to them whether or not things can be the same again. It is your decision to ultimately decide if you want to keep them in your life. Can you trust them again after they betrayed you? You are not entitled to stay with someone — no matter how long you've known them or how much you care for them — and if the time has come to leave that relationship, that's up to you.

How can someone who says they love you break your trust in a way that's unforgiveable? To go behind someone's back and do something you know will intentionally hurt them is not okay, and it never will be.

There are so many resources you can go to when you have had your trust broken. Whether that be reading an article that resonates with you, or you listening to music with sad songs and lyrics about breakups so you can cry it out on your own — or maybe you need to get lost in a new murder mystery novel — each of us deals with betrayal and heartbreak in our own unique way, so do what you need to do to heal.

Today I have conjured up some of the best broken trust quotes that will resonate with you if you've been betrayed by the one you love most.

1. “Trust but verify.”— Ronald Reagan

2. “Trust takes years to build, seconds to break, and forever to repair.”

3. “To be trusted is a greater compliment than being loved.”— George MacDonald

4. “Breaking someone’s trust is like crumpling up a perfect piece of paper. You can smooth it over but it’s never going to be the same again.”

5. “Trust starts with truth and ends with truth.”— Santosh Kalwar

6. “Never trust the advice of a man in difficulties.”— Aesop

7. “The best way to find out if you can trust somebody is to trust them.”— Ernest Hemingway

8. “Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.”— Albert Einstein

9. “Trust has to be earned, and should come only after the passage of time.”— Arthur Ashe

10. “Sometimes you don’t know who you can and cannot trust. I still learn that over and over again.”— Demi Lovato

11. “Trust yourself, you know more than you think you do.”— Benjamin Spock

12. “Not everyone can be trusted. I think we all have to be very selective about the people we trust.”— Shelley Long

13. “In the end, you have to choose whether or not to trust someone.”— Sophie Kinsella

14. “Only trust someone who can see these three things in you: the sorrow behind your smile, the love behind your anger, and the reason behind your silence.”

15. “Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care.”

16. "You must trust and believe in people, or life becomes impossible."— Anton Chekhov

17. "We’re never so vulnerable than when we trust someone—but paradoxically, if we cannot trust, neither can we find love or joy."— Walter Anderson

18. "Everyone suffers at least one bad betrayal in their lifetime. It’s what unites us. The trick is not to let it destroy your trust in others when that happens. Don’t let them take that from you."— Sherrilyn Kenyon

19. "I’m not upset that you lied to me, I’m upset that from now on I can’t believe you."— Friedrich Nietzsche

20. “If you have three people in your life that you can trust, you can consider yourself the luckiest person in the whole world.”— Selena Gomez

21. "Loving someone is giving them the power to break your heart, but trusting them not to."— Julianne Moore

22. “I trust no one, not even myself.”— Joseph Stalin

23. “Trust is a fragile thing. Easy to break, easy to lose, and one of the hardest things to ever get back.”

24. "Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time."— Maya Angelou

25. "You want to believe that there's one relationship in life that's beyond betrayal. A relationship that's beyond that kind of hurt. And there isn't."— Caleb Carr

26. "Trust is not simply a matter of truthfulness or even constancy. It is also a matter of amity and goodwill. We trust those who have our best interests at heart, and mistrust those who seem deaf to our concerns."— Gary Hamel

27. "You don’t repair that relationship by sitting down and talking about trust or making promises. Actually, what rebuilds it is living it and doing things differently."— Patricia Hewitt

28. "I trust you: That’s huge. That’s the truth. That’s real love. Everyone uses ‘I love you’ so loosely."— Justin Chatwin

29. "Love means exposing yourself to the pain of being hurt, deeply hurt by someone you trust."

30. "If offering apologies and making promises fixed broken trust, there’d be no broken trust left to fix."— Tim Cole

31. “A man trusts another man when he sees enough of himself in him.”— Gregory David Roberts

32. “It’s hard to trust when all you have from the past is evidence of why you shouldn’t.”

33. “Keep your promises and be consistent. Be the kind of person others can trust.”— Roy T. Bennett

34. “Trust is hard to come by. That’s why my circle is small and tight. I’m kind of funny about making new friends.”— Eminem

35. “Be all in or get all out. There is no halfway.”

36. “It’s good to trust others but, not to do so is much better.”— Benito Mussolini

37. “Trust is that rare and priceless treasure that wins us the affection of our heavenly Father.”— Brennan Manning

38. “You can’t trust a promise someone makes while they’re drunk, in love, hungry, or running for office.”— Joe Moore

39. “Trust leads to approachability and open communications.”— Scott Weiss

40. “Trusting you is my decision. Proving me right is your choice.”

41. “Trust is not the same as faith. A friend is someone you trust. Putting faith in anyone is a mistake.”— Christopher Hitchens

42. “I got trust issues because people got lying issues.”

43. “Trust is earned when actions meet words.”— Chris Butler

44. “To trust people is a luxury in which only the wealthy can indulge; the poor cannot afford it.”— E.M. Forster

45. “Without communication, there is no relationship. Without respect, there is no love. Without trust, there’s no reason to continue.”

46. “Trust is the glue of life. It’s the most essential ingredient in effective communication. It’s the foundational principle that holds all relationships.”— Stephen R. Covey

47. “The worst thing about being lied to is knowing you are not worth the truth.”— Jean-Paul Sartre

48. “Don’t ever break someone’s trust. Once you do, then nobody wants to do business with you.”— Robert Budi Hartono

49. “The best proof of love is trust."— Joyce Brothers

50. “Only trust thyself, and another shall not betray thee.”— William Penn

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, self-care, and love and relationships.