7 Best Christian Podcast Of 2020

Do you need a little motivation and inspiration?

Tired of listening to the same thing on Christian radio? Maybe spiritual podcasts are something you should look into.

It's great to go for a walk or lay in bed and listen to something soothing and rejuvenating.

Listening to a podcast is convenient, and there are so many types to choose from.

You can save one to your cell phone and hear an episode while traveling even without internet access.

There are all sorts of spiritual podcasts to help you grow your Christian walk.

So if you enjoy a good word while shopping at the grocery store or while waiting for a friend, you can tune-in to one at any time of the day.

We all do, especially during worldwide problems such as pandemics, world hunger, and natural disasters.

We often go to church, listen to gospel music, or go to Bible study to gain knowledge about Christianity, the Bible, and pretty much anything religious.

We look forward to listening to the words of Christian believers, pastors, and authors that help inspire us to change our lives for the betterment of ourselves and the world.

One way to listen to learn more about Christianity that has been trending in recent years is listening to podcasts.

According to podcastinsights.com, “The dictionary definition of a podcast is a digital audio file made available on the Internet for downloading to a computer or mobile device, typically available as a series, new installments of which can be received by subscribers automatically.

The term Podcast is actually a portmanteau of an iPod and Broadcast.”

Nearly 113 million people listen to podcasts while driving to work, riding to school, or even sneaking a listen at work at their cubicle.

Podcasts are where conversations of all kinds are taking place and you can listen to ideas and advice on your life which will help inspire you to pursue the goals you have always wanted.

Do you listen to podcasts? If so, which ones are your favorite?

A Podcast is a network that connects the host to the guest speaker to the audience listeners just like you and me.

The variety of conversations that podcasts give to listeners are topics such as traveling, food, business, religion, and the list continues.

Which topics do you enjoy listening to the most?

Religious and spiritual podcasts are great for Christians who desire to listen to something that can relate to their interests.

During podcasts, you get to listen in depth to the writers and pastors of various podcasts to gain more perspectives on their inputs on religious topics.

Podcasts are more personal where the listeners can feel more connected and engaged.

When it comes to Christianity there are a variety of views and opinions.

Podcasts are a way for people to listen and learn about people’s opinions and ideas.

Podcasts are an excellent way to connect with God and a great way for Christian believers to be able to understand some of the things that they might be afraid to question out loud or to someone’s face.

Listening to podcasts is a great way for people who are afraid to speak their minds to potentially listen to a guest or host who might have those same questions.

Podcasts are a medium that is great at connecting people who are curious about so many things and who are able to gain in a positive way.

Here are ten of the best Christian podcasts of 2020 for you to listen to when you need some inspiration.

1. Best Christian Podcast: Fight Hustle, End Hurry

This free podcast is hosted by pastor John Mark Comer with author Jefferson Bethke.

This podcast focuses on the struggle of spirituality and the hustle and bustle of today’s society.

We are living busy lives and sometimes we have to stop and look into something deeper and bigger than ourselves.

2. Best Christian Podcast: WHOA That’s Good

This free podcast is hosted by Duck Dynasty and Dancing with the Stars, Sadie Robertson.

This podcast focuses on celebrity guests such as authors, athletes, and musicians who come to answer the main question of the podcast which is “What is the best advice you have been given?”.

Now, this is something we could all benefit from.

3. Best Christian Podcast: Ask NT Wright Anything

This free podcast is hosted by scholar and author Tom Wright.

The idea of “ask and you shall receive” is this podcast's main objective. Listeners can submit questions to be answered by Wright.

The questions should be faith-based and the subjects can have a variety of topics that relate to Christianity and faith.

4. Best Christian Podcast: The Bible Recap

This free podcast is hosted by D-Group. This podcast focuses on the Bible by viewing Bible verses, reading, and discussing them in-depth.

One cool fact about this podcast is that it had a goal of getting through the entire Bible within the year of 2019.

5. Best Christian Podcast: Renewing Your Mind with R.C Sproul

This free podcast is hosted by R.C Sproul.

This podcast was an original daily broadcast since 1994 and recently became accessible via podcast in 2019.

This podcast focuses on Bible teachings and anything faith-based that Christians could be facing today.

6. Best Christian Podcast: Elevation with Steven Furtick

This free podcast is hosted by pastor Steve Furtick. This podcast is based on inspiring people.

Elevation Church is a Southern Baptist church in Charlotte, N.C. Pastor Furtick has used his platform to reach over 5000 happy reviews from listeners who enjoy the way he motivates and inspires people around the world.

7. Best Christian Podcast: That Sounds Fun with Annie F. Downs

This free podcast is hosted by author and speaker Annie Downs.

These podcasts offer fun and cool outlook on Christian topics, interviews about food, books, music, and traveling. This podcast is a good and fun spin on Christianity.

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.