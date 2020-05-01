7 Ways To Keep Your Romance Steamy During The Quarantine

Don't let a little thing like distance make you lose that spark.

By Tylia Flores

Maintaining a relationship and a romance with your special someone can be difficult at times as it is. However, adding the coronavirus pandemic into the mix could easily make your status go straight from "in a relationship" to "it’s complicated."

So, how do you continue to keep your romance going through the global crisis? By having virtual dates!

Here are 7 virtual date ideas to try with your significant other.

1. Watch a movie via Zoom.

This is the perfect way to keep the romantic vibes between you and your special someone going, even though you’re far apart.

For example, my S.O. and I enjoy watching The Dukes of Hazzard on Netflix together with some of our favorite snacks. Be sure to get some candy and soda to really make it feel like you're at the movies.

2. Cook dinner together over Facetime or Skype.

It’s a wonderfully calming experience to cook dinner together and talk about the day. If you’re looking for ways to develop your connection, definitely try this one out — it’ll surely bring you two closer together.

3. Work on a hobby together virtually.

This will be totally different depending on your interests, but it’s still a great way to build a strong relationship.

For example, if you’re into creative writing, you could use Google Docs and Skype to co-write a story together. Or if you’re the crafty type, you two could build train models or learn how to knit together over video.

4. Have cyber sex or phone sex.

Who says you still can’t bring the fire in the bedroom during the pandemic? Phone sex is a great way to keep the passion alive until you can see each other again.

5. Take an online tour together.

It’s pretty simple: You can go on YouTube and take a tour of Cooter’s place or Dollywood and pretend like you’re traveling together. This is a great option if you and your special someone are a couple who loves to travel.

6. Go to a virtual Facebook live concert by your favorite musical artist.

If you’re a couple who connects through music, then this is a fantastic way to keep your romance alive.

For example, my boyfriend and I both enjoy Garth Brooks, so we made it into a date when Garth Brooks went live on Facebook. Ultimately, it brought us even closer together.

7. Read a book of your choice.

This will surely help you get distracted from the pandemic, if only for a short while. You can take turns reading a page, read the character dialogue in funny voices, and giggle when one of you mispronounces a word.

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly hindered romance, but that doesn’t mean all is lost. Use these 7 strategies to continue to keep your virtual dating life alive!

Tylia Flores is a writer who focuses on relationships, dating, and love. For more of her relationship content, visit her author profile on Unwritten.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.