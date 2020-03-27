20 Inspirational Joyce Meyer Life Quotes

A true woman of God.

Joyce Meyer is an evangelist, American Christian author, pastor, and president of Joyce Meyer Ministries who has helped countless women overcome their fears in life.

Who is Joyce Meyer?

She built her industry from nothing, except her strong faith in God, and her call to deliver others using the Word of the Lord.

Meyer was born as Patricia Joyce Hutchison on June 4, 1943.

She didn’t have an idyllic childhood. Her father left to fight in World War II after she was born.

Upon his return, she has reported that he sexually abused her throughout most of her childhood.

Her sexual abuse survivorship is a topic she discusses openly in her conferences.

Coming from difficult circumstances, it was no surprise that she married young.

Directly after high school, she was wed to her first husband.

This was not a happy marriage. Meyer was often cheated on and her then-husband would coax her into stealing payroll checks from her employer.

After five years, she finally ended her marriage. Soon, after her divorce was finalized, she met and married engineer Dave Meyer.

They were married for almost ten years before Joyce was called to preach the word of God.

Joyce Meyer is a woman of faith.

She cites that she was driving in her car when she heard the Lord call her name.

She started out small, leading a Bible study on Sunday mornings in the church basement, but it didn’t take her long to rise up.

Within five years in ministry, Meyer was the church associate pastor.

During this time, she began airing a small 15-minute radio broadcast.

As the program gained popularity, Meyer decided that it was time to leave her current position at the church and try to expand her radio show.

The broadcast was picked up by 6 networks. She was officially syndicated!

In 1993, Meyer moved her radio show to the silver screen. Her television show, Enjoying Life Everyday, is still airing today.

In 2005, Myer was listed as one of the most influential evangelists in America.

Today, Meyer is worth over 8 million dollars.

Her books were bought by Hachette Book Group for $10 million dollars, and she as her own televised ministry called, "Life in the Word"

She is often criticized for her finances and making so much money doing God’s work.

She has combated that by saying that she will not apologize for being blessed.

Meyer is now a self-made millionaire, a businesswoman, and a household name.

She worked her way up from nothing and brought others up with her. She is an inspiration to many.

Here are 20 of Joyce Meyer's most inspiring quotes:

1. Joyce Meyer on happiness.

Happiness comes from within, not without.

“Our joy does not have to be based on our circumstances.”

2. Joyce Meyer on self-control.

Don’t let the opinions of others be what rules you.

“Stop being tormented by everyone else's reaction to you.”

3. Joyce Meyer on learning.

It's not just education, but the belief in your education that will move you forward.

“Don't just learn from God's Word, but believe it will change your life.”

4. Joyce Meyer on fear.

Fear forging forward.

“Courage is fear that has said its prayers and decided to go forward anyway.”

5. Joyce Meyer on discipline.

Do not center your life around your own feelings.

“Don't let your feelings be a God to you.”

6. Joyce Meyer on life.

Leave your life better than the way you found it.

“It is not as important how we start (our past), but how we finish.”

7. Joyce Meyer on making mistakes.

Let the way you handle your missteps be a path for others to follow.

“Have God make a message out of your mess.”

8. Joyce Meyer on growth.

Any progress is progress.

“I may not be where I need to be but I thank God I am not where I used to be.”

9. Joyce Meyer on taking responsibility.

Responsibility and accountability are the two key factors.

“Character is doing what you don't want to do but know you should do.”

10. Joyce Meyer on choices.

You are in control of your feelings.

“Happiness is not a feeling, it is a choice. To be happy, one must choose to be happy, not respond to a circumstance that now controls your happiness.”

11. Joyce Meyer on the power of words.

Words are all perspective based.

“Words are powerful; if you change your words, you can change your life.”

12. Joyce Meyer on disappointment.

Letdowns become bring downs.

“Depression begins with disappointment. When disappointment festers in our soul, it leads to discouragement.”

13. Joyce Meyer on balanced-living.

Emotional health is directly related to physical health.

“It's so important to realize that every time you get upset, it drains your emotional energy.

Losing your cool makes you tired. Getting angry a lot messes with your health.”

14. Joyce Meyer on attitude.

Attitude is everything.

“Watch out for the joy-stealers: gossip, criticism, complaining, faultfinding, and a negative, judgmental attitude.”

15. Joyce Meyer on courage.

Brave the strong winds.

“The eagle has no fear of adversity. We need to be like the eagle and have a fearless spirit of a conqueror.”

16. Joyce Meyer on prayer.

Don’t confuse prayer with action.

“Getting stress out of your life takes more than prayer alone. You must take action to make changes and stop doing whatever is causing the stress.

You can learn to calm down in the way you handle things.”

17. Joyce Meyer on obstacles.

Making changes are risks worth taking.

“Anytime we step out boldly to make changes, we take a chance that we might fail. But the only way to get better is to try.”

18. Joyce Meyer on health.

Take care of your health!

“I believe that the greatest gift you can give your family and the world is a healthy you.”

19. Joyce Meyer on priorities.

First gratitude, then contentment, then happiness.

“There's no happier person than a truly thankful, content person.”

20. Joyce Meyer on gossip.

Think of prayer as gossiping with God.

“Prayer is simply talking to God like a friend and should be the easiest thing we do each day.”

Kaitlin Kaiser is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.