What To Say When Someone Is In The Hospital? 50 Comforting Things To Say To Someone Who's Sick

How to make someone feel better, one "get well" wish at a time.

Being sick is one of those things that no one can avoid during their life, and it's especially hard to know just what to say when someone is in the hospital.

Whether you have a common cold or more severe illnesses, it can be a huge inconvenience to not only you, but you feel as though you're a burden on your family and friends. We've all been there when it comes to looking for the right comforting things to say during any situation.

Take, for example, if you've experienced a recent death in the family and suddenly your inbox is full of, "I'm sorry for your loss!" messages. What exactly are you supposed to say? "Thank you" seems odd, "Yeah... I am too" seems rude.

There some things you know are not appropriate to say — especially when someone is undergoing major health complications in the hospital.

Whether you believe it or not, sometimes saying some funny things in moments of seriousness can truly brighten someone's mood, no matter what they are going through. After all, laughter is the best medicine!

Now, more than ever, we are experiencing a surge of sick relatives, friends, and coworkers due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Because of how new the virus is and being that there is no known vaccine that has yet to be created, a lot of people are worried about what's going to happen next. And no one really knows what comforting things to say to someone who's been diagnosed with the disease, either.

With symptoms such as high fevers, loss of appetite, and in severe cases, pneumonia, I'm sure there are a lot of people scrambling to figure out the right words to say to those who have fallen ill.

That is why I have conjured up a list of some of the most heartfelt, funniest, and loving 'get well' wishes to send during moments like this! Take a look below at some ideas to help you when you're wondering what to say when someone is in the hospital:

1. An apple a day...

"You must have forgotten to eat your apple. Now you have to see a doctor. Get well soon!"

2. Do you miss me!?

"Get well soon, sis, so I can drop over and bother you!"

3. Warm hugs and tea mugs.

"I am sending you warm regards, hoping you will get well soon."

4. Peace of mind.

"I am praying for peace and strength to get you through and get well soon"

5. We miss you!

"All of us miss you around here soon!"

6. Safe and sound are what you deserve.

"I want to send sound and healthy vibes your way."

7. You are never alone.

"You are never alone. We all love you and are by your side when life is tough. Do not ever forget that."

8. Feel better!

"Wishing you a very speedy recovery, my friend."

9. Tell that sick feeling to get lost.

"Dear friend, bid farewell to your bad health and get ready to greet happiness and wellness!"

10. I need you!

"I heard that you are in the hospital. I hope they release you soon because we need you more than they do!"

11. The sun wishes you well.

"Look outside; the sun is shining and it’s telling you to get well soon."

12. Thank you, mother nature.

"The little flowers are rising and blooming; it’s the world’s way of saying, “get well soon.”

13. Praying for a miracle!

"From dawn to dusk, I pray for your quick recovery and good health."

14. Rest up.

"May your recovery be a short but restful one. We’re all thinking of you during this time and we hope you’re back on your feet soon."

15. Our thoughts and prayers are with you!

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you as we wish for a complete and restful recovery. Looking forward to catching up with you again soon."

16. Here's to good health.

"Recover well, to be strong and sound. Rest well, to walk on the path to good health."

17. You're not alone.

"Recovery is hard work – but you’re not alone. Not a day goes by that you aren’t thought of and wished well."

18. Nothing feels better than sunshine.

"Sending you healing thoughts and a little sunshine to brighten your day."

19. Get well soon.

"Sending you the brightest wishes to say, hope you get well soon."

20. You make me feel alive!

"Waiting eagerly for you to recover soon and make my days lively again. Get well quick."

21. We miss you!

"We hope you feel better because we miss you so much."

22. You plus me equals fun.

"Get well soon cause I have lots of fun things to do, but without you, they cannot give me joy."

23. Rest well.

"Recover well, to be strong and sound. Rest well, to walk on the path to good health."

24. Lots of positive vibes your way.

"Sending positive, healing thoughts to you, my dear friend. I hope you get well very soon."

25. Breakfast in bed?! Count us in!

"Being in the hospital is a downer, but there is good in everything, you are being served breakfast in bed, Get Well Soon."

26. Renewed strength.

"Wishing that each day brings your renewed strength, brighter times, and a healthier, happier you. Get well soon."

27. The moon is my friend.

"When I see the moon I think of you so get well soon and you’ll be good as new."

28. Be well.

"For life is not to live, but to be well."

29. In our thoughts, always.

"As you rest and heal, know that you are thought of warmly and wished a quick recovery."

30. Get well cards are a thing of the past!

"Get well cards have become so humorous that if you don’t get sick you’re missing half the fun."

31. You deserve time to get well.

"Give yourself whatever gifts of time and rest you need to feel better – and know that you’re surrounded by caring thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt wishes. Rest easy. Get well."

32. Scram!

"Hurry up and get the heck out of there!"

33. Flowers to wishes.

"If these flowers were wishes, then my wish for you is to get well soon."

34. Wipe that snot off your face, good-lookin'.

"Get well soon so that I find you attractive again."

35. Stop self-diagnosing!

"Get well soon to someone who thinks they have the flu but probably doesn’t."

36. Sent your way.

"A bowl of warmth, a soft face, a new day. Some get-well thoughts sent your way. Feel better soon."

37. No work, no problem.

"I reckon being sick is one of the great pleasures of life, provided one is not too ill and is not obliged to work till one is better."

38. Odd, isn't it?

"I wonder why you can always read a doctor’s bill and you can never read his prescription."

39. Happy recovery!

"Studies clearly indicate that those who get ‘Get Well’ cards sooner and more often have an 80% faster recovery rate, so I want to wish you a Happy Recovery."

40. Health and good humor make the world go round.

"Health and good humor are to the human body like sunshine to vegetation."

41. Rock your life!

"Dear friend, get well soon and rock your life!"

42. Never lose heart.

"The most important thing in illness is never to lose heart. Our prayers are with you. Get Well Soon."

43. Abracadabra!

"I wish I was a magician so I could make you fit and healthy with the wave of a wand!"

44. By your side forever.

"I will stand beside you forevermore, wishing you good health and a fast recovery."

45. Amen!

"I pray God heals you quickly with His miraculously healing hands."

46. Don't focus on it... duh.

"I heard you were in pain. Well, don’t focus on it. LOL, as I mention it. No, really think good thoughts. I love ya! Get well soon!"

47. One day at a time.

"Remember just take it one day at a time, and in no time, you will be completely healthy and smiling."

48. You're beautiful!

"I hope this get well wish brings a smile to your face. You are too beautiful to be feeling down."

49. Good health.

"May good health envelop you, spurring a quick recovery."

50. Cheer up!

"Cheer up! We want to see you fit and well very soon."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers self-care, astrology, and music.