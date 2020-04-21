'90 Day Fiancé': Self-Quarantined:' Who is Cortney's Boyfriend, Andreas Kunz?

Cortney is in self-quarantine with her new boyfriend Andy. Will they be a coronavirus love story?

Fans of TLC's show 90 Day Fiancé are getting a look into the lives of past stars of the show as they weather the social distancing rules brought on by coronavirus. The network tapped past cast members of the reality series to film themselves at home during this unusual time in America.

This week, the network aired the first of five episodes of the coronavirus-inspired series entitled 90-Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

One of the returning cast members is Cortney, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Before The 90 Days. An avid traveler, she had journeyed to Spain to meet a man she had gotten involved with online. That relationship never worked out.

For fans who wonder what she's up to now, she has given audiences a glimpse into her current situation. She's back in Florida with a new man in her life and they're in quarantine together.

Who is Cortney's new boyfriend, Andreas Kunz?

Read on for all the details.

Who is Cortney Reardanz?

Cortney reminds audiences that she is a 29-year-old world traveler. We last saw her when she went to Spain to meet a model named Antonio in the hopes that he was the love of her life. She admits that they had plenty of chemistry but commitment never happened for these two. Cortney hasn't been filmed for TLC since her season of Before The 90 Days, instead going back to her life of travel, friends, and working as a brand ambassador.

She decided to do the 90-Day Fiancé quarantine show reluctantly.

She's agreed to film this series but she has reservations about it. In a social media post, she said "I would be lying if I didn’t say I am a little anxious filming again. Usually I cringe when I see unflattering images of myself. I’m sure most of you can relate. But yesterday when I saw all the articles about the new quarantine series I felt happiness seeing this pic. It made me reflect on my journey and how far I’ve come."

Where is she now?

In her segment, Cortney tells the audience that she is in Naples, Florida staying with a friend named Andreas Kunz AKA Andy. She explains that the two of them met via email because she has been working as a brand ambassador for his company Merula, which makes menstrual cups. (Period cups are an alternative to pads and tampons.) She had initially stopped in with him to do some photoshoots for the company. She was at Andy's home when hte stay-at-home order was handed down from the Florida governor so she stayed there.

Though she initially described him as a "friend," she admits later that they have been dating for several months before they became quarantined together.

Cortney with a Merula period cup.

Who is Andreas Kunz?

Andy, who looks like a German Jon Favreau, is a bit of a mystery. He has an Instagram account that seems to have been created only in the past week and the handle is "AndyCortney". He describes himself in the bio as an entrepreneur and Tesla enthusiast and, in fact, does share a number of photos of his Tesla. Other photos are selfies and pictures of himself with Cortney.

Cortney's new boyfriend Andy.

Did he found Merula?

When Cortney said Merula is his company, she may have been overstating the case. The Merula Instagram account proudly states that Merula is woman-owned. The company's home site from Germany says that the original founder is a woman named Merle-Marie Forstmann, who had been interested in menstrual cups since 2011 and started working on the design for her product in 2014. The first Merula cups were ready for market in 2017 and a man named André Eichhorn joined the company at that time.

Andy is a newer hire for the company. A PR release about Cortney's role as an ambassador lists his full name, Andreas Kunz and his title is VP of Product Marketing. That's also how he described himself on his LinkedIn profile as well. He's been in that job since September 2019. The rest of his resumé is a variety of marketing roles, mainly in the area of medical devices and technology.

Is this relationship going to be "The One" for Cortney?

Cortney and Andy may be about to prove that moving in too soon isn't good for relationships. She said they had only been dating for a few months when they got quarantined together and she claims that they have been arguing every day since they've been stuck at home. She tells the camera that she wants to go home to her parents but fears about being an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19 are keeping her away.

Andy isn't helping matters much. In one scene, he suggests getting together with her parents once social distancing orders are lifted and when Cortney said she didn't want to, he turned off the camera rather than continue to record the conversation. She explained later that he frequently refused to film their fights and was treating their relationship much more seriously than she was comfortable with. At one point in the episode, she seemed on the verge of leaving but Andy pressured her into staying and trying to make things work.

Based on her most recent Instagram pictures, it looks like Courtney is still sheltering in place with Andy. We don't know if they'll have more screen time on 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantine so stay tuned to see what's up with this new couple.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.