100 Condolence Text Messages And Heartfelt Sympathy Quotes

Kind words to say to someone who's grieving.

What do you say when someone dies? Have you ever had trouble knowing how to give your condolences in a tactful way?

One of the most important and horrifying parts of living is death. We all have to experience it one way or another, and one of the hardest parts of dealing with it is offering your condolences to the people left behind.

Whether we are writing condolence text messages it or telling someone you're sorry for their loss face-to-face, it still affects us, and it's never easy.

When we try to find the right words to say to the people in our lives to keep them in good spirits during hard moments in life, we often think about how to make them feel better, even when we know it won’t.

Expressing sympathy and empathy towards each other can be tough during the loss of someone close.

Regardless if we think we have done all that we can do to ensure that we are here for someone, it is possible that it will never help. Just try to remember that death is a long and stressful journey, and even if the people you have expressed your condolences to are not taking it well, that the way they deal with grief has nothing to do with you. People grieve in different ways.

Have you ever tried to console someone during death and they did not respond well?

I have, I took it personally at first, but eventually, I realized that it was all a part of their grieving process. I continued to be there for them and when they were in a better mind frame, they were able to recognize I meant no harm.

Death is hard for everyone, even if you think that you are strong enough to handle it, it is still a very emotional and personal thing to process.

Some good things to remember when sending your condolences is to try to be sincere and as personal as possible. You can try to share good and happy memories or just communicate that you really care and you will be there as much as possible.

Make it known that it is a traumatic time and you know that they will need space to process — but tell them that you are a source of support whenever they need you.

Has anyone sent you kind words like this when you lost someone? If so, look back and try to understand that sending condolences can be a scary experience, because you never know what reaction you might receive.

If the person was kind and sincere, go and thank them for their support and love because as we have heard before, kindness and love will always make the world better.

Many people are afraid to say the wrong thing, so try to remember that being kind, loving, sincere, and real is important. All of these qualities are great ways to make the person who is dealing with a loss more accepting of your kind words.

If you are stuck and can’t think of what to say to someone during bereavement, here are some condolence text messages that you can send or say to that person to give you a head start.

1.“My heart goes out to you in your time of sorrow.”

2. “My deepest sympathy.”

3. “I'm very saddened to hear of your loss.”

4.“I am so sorry for your loss.”

5. “Accept my condolences.”

6. “Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.”

7. “My prayers are with you and family.”

8. “Accept my warm and heartfelt sympathy.”

9. “I am thinking of you during this time. Please accept my deepest condolences.”

10. “So sorry to hear this sad news. I’m thinking of you and your family at this time.”

11.“They are a great loss to all the people who know them. May their soul rest in peace.”

12.“Sympathies to your family on the passing of [ ]. (S)he will always be in our hearts.”

13.“May I offer my sympathies to you and your family on the loss of [ ], God bless his soul.”

14.“Please accept my condolences on the loss of your [ ]. His life is an inspiration to me and many others.”

15. “Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow.”

16. A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family.”

17. Our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy.”

18. Sharing in your sorrow with love and friendship.”

19. No words can describe how sorry I am for your loss.”

20. “I offer you my thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes during this dark time in your life.”

21. “May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. My most sincere condolences.”

22. “A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. We part with our beloved [ ].”

23. “I am deeply saddened by the news of your loss. I pray that God will grant you strength. My most sincere condolences.”

24. “Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dearly departed. My most heartfelt condolences.”

25. “My heart hurts for you, and I pray you find peace. My most sincere condolences for your loss.”

26. “We will never forget [ ]. We will pray for them and may God give them eternal rest.”

27. “I will never forget their kindness. May God give them eternal rest and the family the strength to bear the great pain.”

28. “My heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family. I will surely miss the presence of a truly lovable and kind person.”

29. “Condolences to the bereaved family. My tears are flowing for a friend, a great girl. God rest their soul in peace!”

30. “Despite the loss of the physical presence of [ ]. We know that God has assigned them to watch over you throughout your life.”

31. “Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of [ ], know that I’m available if you need a shoulder to cry on. God bless their soul.”

32. “I extend to you my deep and heartfelt condolences on the loss of [ ]. I hope you find some comfort in knowing that (s)he was a great [ ] to me, and (s)he will never be forgotten.”

33. “I offer you my thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during this dark time in your life. May the soul of [ ] rest in peace.”

34. “It is terrible to hear about your loss. I express my sincere sympathy to you and your family. Know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.”

35. “I am deeply saddened by the great loss you and your family have suffered. My heart goes out to you in this trying time and may you, and your loved ones find the strength to get through this.”

36. “Our condolences to you and your family on the passing of [ ]. May our friendship and prayers ease you through this difficult time.”

37. “I loved too much and I lost. Today you’re not where you were, but you will always be in my heart. God rest you in peace.”

38. “The loss of someone dear to us is never easy :(… If there is anything I can do, please don’t hesitate to let me know. My condolences.”

39. “With a heavy heart, I pray for the eternal repose of one who was a woman of distinguished humanity.”

40. “Words cannot describe what I am feeling. I give my condolences to the entire family. God rest their soul.”

41. “We are deeply saddened by your loss, may our prayers guide his soul to our Heavenly Father. Sincere condolences!”

42. “May the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you and your family during this unfortunate time. My most sincere condolences.”

43. “We pray that the Good Lord to caress the souls of those left desolated after the tragic disappearance. Our condolences.”

44. “May the soul of the dearly departed rest in peace, may my prayers help guide them on their journey to our Creator.”

45. “May fond memories of [ ] bring you comfort during this hard time in your life. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family.”

46. “Our souls are hardened of pain on hearing of the unfair disappearance, we knew, appreciated and admired! God rest his soul.”

47. “No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. But take comfort in knowing that (s)he is now resting in the arms of our Lord.”

48. “We are deeply pained and words are of no help in expressing the sorrow we feel at this moment. Sincere condolences!”

49. “Please accept my heartfelt condolences, words cannot begin to express the sadness you are feeling right now, God rest their soul.”

50. “I cannot even begin to understand what you’re going through right now, but I would like to offer my prayers and condolences.”

51. “My heart goes out to you and your family on the passing of [ ]. Accept my sincere condolences”.

52. “Accept my deepest condolences on the loss of [ ]; (S)he was a kind and gentle soul. God bless his soul”.

53. “My thoughts are with you and your family at this hard time caused by the painful loss of your dear [ ]. Accept my deepest sympathy”.

54. “There are no words to express my sorrow for your loss, may you find comfort in the loving memories you shared while (s)he was alive. Accept my condolences.”

55. “(S)he can only be physically gone but never the life lived and the memories shared. Have faith and be strong, may their soul rest in peace”.

56. “It’s awful and sad to hear about the sudden exit of your dear [ ]. My deepest and sincere sympathy goes to you and your family”.

57. “Every time you miss them, search in your heart, there you can feel them, be with them, and embrace them. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

58. “[ ] shall forever be cherished. In our minds, (s)he lives on. It is an honor to serve alongside [ ]. My condolences to you and your family.”

59. “I just heard about your sister’s passing. You have my heartfelt sympathy.”

60. “I am very saddened to hear of your loss. Accept my deepest condolences.”

61. “I’m always there in your hour of need. May their soul rest in peace.”

62. “I am sorry for your loss. I am available if you need anything or if there’s anything you’d like to talk about.”

63. “I know mere words aren’t enough, but I want to let you know how sorry I am for your loss.”

64. “May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. Please accept my sincere condolences.”

65. “I am forever grateful for the opportunity to know your sister and I will surely miss their warm smile, my deepest sympathies.”

66. “Hearing about your loss has deeply saddened me, but I know that this is far from what you are going through right now.”

67. “Please accept our condolences on the passing of your sister. It was an honor to have known such a great person. Sincere condolences.”

68. “Losing someone we love is nothing easy, we can realize that we are blessed to have been able to share in his life. My condolences.”

69. “We join our friends with thoughts of comfort in helping them get over the immense void left behind by the loss of their beloved [ ].”

70. “We would like to express our sorrow and condolences to you and your family. (S)he will be a part of our prayers from now on.”

71. “Wishing you peace to bring comfort and the courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts.”

72. “Our hearts are filled with sorrow upon hearing the news about [ ] passing. Our most sincere condolences.”

73. “We were coworkers. Words cannot express our sorrow. The office won’t be the same without them. (S)he will be missed.”

74. “After the tears have dried and the goodbyes have been said, all we have is happy memories that we’ve shared with our loved ones.”

75. “In this sorrowful time, may the love of family and strength from friends comfort you.”

76. “We are sorry for your loss. (S)he was such a great person, (S)he will live on in our memories forever.”

77. “Very saddened to hear this news. My thoughts are with you.”

78. “In moments of a great ordeal, words are useless. God rest his soul.”

79. “Your loss deeply saddens me, May you find the strength to get through this.”

80. “I cannot believe you are no longer with us… I have to believe that God has bigger plans for you. Sincere condolences.”

81. “You and your family are in my prayers during this difficult period. Accept my condolences.”

82. “They will always be remembered, as I will forever hold them in my heart. God rest their soul.”

83. “We will never forget the image of their energetic and bright face. May God grant them eternal rest and the family the strength to bear their untimely passing.

84. “I pray that your heart and soul will find peace and comfort during this difficult period. Accept my deepest condolences.”

85. “My sincere condolences to your family on the immeasurable loss you suffered. Know that you are in my prayers.”

86. “Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow.”

87. “A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family.”

88. “Our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy.”

89. “Sharing in your sorrow with love and friendship. Our condolences.”

90. “No words can describe how sorry I am for your loss.”

91. “Words fall short of expressing my sorrow. My condolences.”

92. “I’m always there in your hour of need. May their soul rest in peace.”

93. “Someone so special can never be forgotten.”

94. “I will be thinking of you in this moment of pain.”

95. “Do not ever forget that I am thinking of you, at this time of loss.”

96. “I was deeply saddened to hear your loss. My deepest sympathies to your family for this great loss.”

97. “I pray that in this difficult time, the love of God shelters you and mend the pain as you move forward.”

98. “May God put them in a special place from where they will be watching us, the people who loved and cherished them. Accept my deepest condolences.”

99. “Death can never take a good person away, for, in the hearts of the people they inspired, the legacy remains and continuous throughout generations. They made a great impact to many and may their soul find eternal rest.”

100. “In this time of grief, your family is in my thoughts and prayers. Please accept my deepest sympathies.”

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers love, relationship and pop culture topics.