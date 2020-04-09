Who Is Leslie Jordan? Why His Hilarious Coronavirus Quarantine Coronavirus Videos Are Going Viral On Instagram

If you're not following him yet, you definitely should be.

Living in isolation while social distancing means that most of us are spending more time on our computers and scrolling through Instagram on our phones than we normally do (thanks for that screen time update, Siri) but that also means plenty of entertaining content is coming our way, especially from a certain comedian whose videos are seriously brightening our days.

If you've been spending any time on Instagram or Twitter lately, you've probably noticed Leslie's Jordan's videos making the rounds, which are bound to get anybody laughing, even after a particularly stressful day.

But who is Leslie Jordan — and why are his coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine videos going viral?

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Leslie Jordan? He's an actor best known for his role in Will & Grace.

Jordan may only recently have become a super popular follow on social media but he's been in the entertainment industry for a long time. He's best known for playing Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace, Karen Walker's flamboyant nemesis (and occasional friend). You may also recognize him from his roles in American Horror Story and The Help — Jordan's got a huge acting range.

He's recently amassed a ton of Instagram followers because of his videos.

As self-isolation began, Jordan was ready with some A+ Instagram content. Mainly, he ended up saying what the rest of us were thinking as we were going a little stir crazy from staying in our homes, and while the challenge of not leaving the house continues, at least we can rely on Jordan's comedy to get us through.

His quarantine content is pretty hilarious.

One of his biggest hits turned into a meme ... probably because it was so relatable.

"Well, sh*t. What are y'all doing?" Jordan said as the video began."This is awful. It's still March. How many days in March? When is April gonna f*cking get here?"

He says he has no idea why he's getting so much attention.

In an interview, Jordan admitted that he's baffled by the fact that he quickly amassed over one million followers on Instagram because of his videos.

"I'm not sure what happened. The shutdown, of course, we all had to hunker down and stay at home, and my number started — I would just notice, oh my gosh, I've got like 20,000 more," he said. "Who are these people? I had no idea. It's all of a sudden becoming popular, and how is this happening?"

Fans are absolutely loving these videos.

People can't stop sharing and talking about Jordan's videos. And while many are hysterically laughing at Jordan's comedy and talking about how much he's helping them survive quarantine, this particular tweet really hits it on the head.

"Leslie Jordan’s brief videos fall somewhere between the good gossip you get from a catty relative at a funeral and the hazy ramblings of your favorite uncle who forgot the reason he called you in the first place. In a word, it's perfect," a fan wrote.

He's been making funny videos long before coronavirus.

Jordan's been keeping his Instagram followers entertained long before we were in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. Basically, if you're looking for something to occupy your time, there is endless content on Jordan's Instagram to watch (and laugh at). From his thoughts on TV shows to his frustrations with self-checkouts at the grocery store, there's something for everyone. Thank you for the gold entertainment, Leslie Jordan!

