6 Celebrities Who Recovered From Coronavirus (Covid-19)

We're so glad they're all on the mend.

Watching the spread of coronavirus (while not being able to do much but hang out at home) has been a pretty stressful time for most of us, and it's really hit home when celebrities we love have been struck by the virus, too.

But fortunately, enough time has passed since COVID-19 has hit the United States that many celebrities have actually already recovered and are doing much better these days, which gives us so much hope.

Here are the celebrities who have recovered from coronavirus so far, and hopefully, there will be many more to add to this list soon.

Andy Cohen reunited with his family.

On March 20, Cohen shared that he'd tested positive for coronavirus, and the Bravo host took a break from filming Watch What Happens Live from his home as he recovered. Then, earlier this week, he announced that he was feeling better, and just a day later, shared a photo of him reunited with his son, writing, "I’ve hosted reunions for years, but yesterday’s was the best one yet."

NBA player Rudy Gobert is back in the game.

One of the first celebrities to share that they'd tested positive for the virus, this Utah Jazz player didn't quite take coronavirus seriously at first but changed his tune when he learned he'd be facing it himself. He remained pretty optimistic from the very beginning, and this week, he shared photos of himself back in the gym and boxing again, so it looks like he's doing much, much better.

Idris Elba is on the mend.

It was shocking to hear that beloved actor Idris Elba and his wife had both been suffering from the coronavirus but now, things have taken a turn for the better. He shared a video with his Twitter followers, letting them know that all is good for him and his family.

"We're both doing okay. Still asymptomatic," he shared in the video. "We passed the quarantine period but we're a little bit stuck in limbo. We can't get a flight back home, so we just have to sit still for a little bit. But other than that, we're okay, and we're so thankful for that. I think the worst of it is probably past us."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are much better and back in L.A.

Since Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson first shared that they'd both contracted coronavirus while working in Australia, they've been sharing pretty regular updates with fans on how they've been doing, and fortunately, Hanks' most recent one has been nothing but good news.

"Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," he wrote. "Sheltering in place looks like this: You don't give it to anyone — you don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood Is all clear.

After struggling through his own battle with coronavirus and staying away from girlfriend Cassie Randolph and her family while he was ill and staying in their house, it looks like this former Bachelor has made a recovery.

"I'm closer to feeling like myself and I am so grateful to have more of my lungs back," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I want to thank my doctor and local health department who have done a great job guiding us through this. I’m talking with my doctor about donating my plasma and doing anything I can to help fight this thing."

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is better.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie, has shared that she is "feeling so much better" after recovering from coronavirus, which she fortunately doesn't seem to have spread to the rest of her family. Still, Justin has said that he will continue to work from home, which is likely the safest option right now.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.