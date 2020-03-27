6 Celebrities Who Have Died From Coronavirus

Rest in peace to them all.

The COVID-19 statistics are increasingly alarming. As of this writing, there are more than 500,000 live and active cases of the so-called coronavirus around the world, and it perhaps serves as no small comfort that there have been "only" about 25,000 deaths. Even one death is one too many.

While many coronavirus deaths have remained largely unpublicized, or only briefly mentioned in news reports, there are some coronavirus deaths that have made headlines because of the celebrity status of the deceased.

With that in mind, here are six celebrities who have died from the coronavirus.

1. Terrence McNally

Deemed "the bard of American theater," Terrence McNally was perhaps best known for his musicals Ragtime and Kiss of the Spider Woman. A multi-Tony Award-winning playwright who was beloved by fans and actors alike, McNally died of COVID-19 complications in Florida on March 24, 2020.

RIP Terrence McNally, the legendary playwright behind FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE, THE RITZ, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, and so much more. Thanks for the indelible characters and masterful words you shared with us, Terrence. pic.twitter.com/5RShhZCCbm — The Black List (@theblcklst) March 24, 2020

2. Manu Dibango

Originally from Cameroon, Manu Dibango was a world-class saxophonist who also played the vibraphone. His unique style of music blended American jazz & funk with traditional African sounds, and is best known for his 1972 song "Soul Makossa." Though his most infamous song came early in his career, "Soul Makossa" broke into the mainstream thanks to the legendary New York City radio DJ Frankie Crocker on FM's WBLS radio station.​ Dibango died from COVID-19 on March 24, 2020. ​

Cameroonian Jazz Legend and Saxophonist, Manu Dibango has died of coronavirus.



His 1972 hit, Soul Makossa, which peaked at no. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 was famously sampled by Michael Jackson on "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin.'" pic.twitter.com/4iPEYonc3L — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 24, 2020

3. Mark Blum

Though in his lifetime, he was known for being a theater actor — and even won an Obie Award for his work. But Mark Blum was also known as a character actor who appeared in many different films and television shows. His iMDB page reads like a who's who of features, with roles in Desperately Seeking Susan, Crocodile Dundee, St. Elsewhere, and Law & Order: SVU. He was only 69 years old when he died of COVID-19 related complications in New York City on March 25, 2020.

My uncle, Mark Blum, has been known on stage by many names to many people over the years. But to me, he was just Uncle Mark. As you can imagine, my family is devastated. Reading tweets and seeing how many people loved & respected him is more special than you will ever know. pic.twitter.com/PaB5X401Vq — Awkward-ish (@awkward_ish) March 26, 2020

4. Chef Floyd Cardoz

Born in Mumbai, India, Chef Floyd Cardoz was a superstar on New York City's restaurant scene thanks to the success of his restaurants Paowalla and Tabla. In 2011, he was thrust into the mainstream when he won his season of Top Chef Masters. A four-time James Beard nominee and the author of two cookbooks, Cardoz was only 59 years old when he died on March 25, 2020 in New Jersy of COVID-19 related illnesses.

The immortal legacy.

Chef we will always miss you. #FloydCardoz pic.twitter.com/c8FEskjd5J — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) March 27, 2020

5. Mona Foot (Nashom Wooden)

Known as a "downtown denizen" and beloved in the drag queen community, Nashom Wooden — known to the world at large as Mona Foot — also died of coronavirus complications on March 26, 2020. Though Mona Foot was known to be HIV-positive in her life, she managed to keep the virus at untraceable levels before she died of coronavirus. Her friend, the designer Geoffrey Mac, who recently won Project Runway, announced her passing on Instagram, in a video tribute you can see below.

6. Lucia Bosè​

Born Lucia Borloni in Milan, Italy, Lucia Bosè​ was best known for her work during the period known as Italian Neorealism in the 1950s. Though she had an extensive film career with credits that included Paris is Always Paris, Fellini's Satyricon, and The House of the Doves, she was also known as being the mother of singer Miguel Bosé.​ She died of COVID-19 related complications on March 23, 2020.

