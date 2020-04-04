The Unexpected Challenge COVID-19 Added To My Relationship

Having a long-distance partner during this pandemic is very tough.

By Kiley Fulton

COVID-19 has made its way to my home state of New Jersey. Obviously, the pandemic is impacting my life in unexpected ways.

However, it’s hardest to cope with New Jersey’s state-wide quarantine, because of how it’s affected my long-distance relationship.

My boyfriend lives two hours north of me, right in the heart of the COVID-19 outbreak in my state. Knowing that my boyfriend lives in a high-risk Coronavirus area makes me feel extremely anxious.

Additionally, not knowing when I’ll get to see him next has taken my anxiety to the next level. It’s already difficult to coordinate time together when your significant other doesn’t live nearby, but COVID-19 has made quality time even more complicated.

Before the outbreak, my boyfriend and I would alternate weekends for traveling to see each other, which, now, thanks to the Coronavirus, is no longer feasible.

Although I understand the importance of social distancing, I’m still adjusting to no longer seeing my boyfriend every weekend.

Even though we don’t know when we’ll see each other again, my boyfriend and I use technology to stay in touch. FaceTime is a true hero for my relationship, because it allows me to connect with my boyfriend in quarantine.

While regular phone calls have helped me stay in touch, too, FaceTime makes me feel like I’m actually with my partner. I can not only see him, but also read his facial expressions and do funny dances to make him laugh.

Even just going about our daily lives on FaceTime has helped us connect. Seeing my boyfriend doing his own thing makes me feel like it’s just a normal weekend for us.

No matter who you are or what your relationship is like, finding a sense of normalcy during this abnormal time will help both you and your partner cope.

Using “Netflix Party” has also allowed my boyfriend and I to spend quality time together during the pandemic. “Netflix Party” is an extension that you can add to the Google Chrome browser.

It allows you to pick something on Netflix, then share a link so people can watch simultaneously. “Netflix Party” even has a sidebar chat box so you can talk about your favorite shows as you watch.

However, my boyfriend and I personally felt FaceTiming on mute was more effective.

We also send each other funny memes and TikTok videos to express our feelings and keep each other sane during this scary time. I highly recommend using funny tweets, memes, photos, and videos to lighten your significant other’s mood!

Overall, I’ve learned that the best thing I can do for my relationship during this time is to appreciate the time I get to spend with my boyfriend, even if it’s technically still time apart.

I remind myself each day that my relationship was strong before the pandemic and will be even stronger after this is all over.

If you’re also dealing with the challenges of coping with a long-distance relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic, stay strong. Keep the faith that your relationship is strong, and remember that your love will remain after this is all over.

Kiley Fulton is a writer who focuses on relationships, dating, and health and wellness. For more of her relationship content, visit her author profile on Unwritten.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.