Are Lizzo And Blueface Dating? Rapper 'Shoots His Shot' With The 'Good As Hell' Singer

A new hip hop power couple?

Whether it's because he's been missing human interaction, or because he really wanted to get to know her better even in this "new normal" climate, rapper Blueface is making headlines because of a recent flirtation he had with hit singer Lizzo.

The "Respect My Cryppin" rapper, who is perhaps best known for his facial tattoo of Benjamin Franklin, decided to give it his best shot with letting the "Good as Hell" singer know that he'd date her, even at the risk of contracting coronavirus, which is perhaps an ... interesting way you can let someone know that you really care in this day and age.

Lizzo's response, of course, was just as legendary as the rapper's bold move.

Are Lizzo and Blueface dating?

Blueface said in a recent radio interview that he'd like to "smash" (sleep with) Lizzo.

On a recent radio appearance in Los Angeles, Blueface said that he'd like to "smash" Lizzo, and that he'd even risk getting coronavirus to get with her. “I done hit a couple big b—–s in my day, you feel me? Lizzo, call me, baby…Lizzo, if you out there and you hearin’ this. Call me, baby. Call me," he said. You can check out a clip of the interview below.

Prior to Lizzo, Blueface had two women he was dating at the same time.

Prior to wanting to get involved with Lizzo, Blueface was best known for having a polyamorous relationship (that is, he was dating two women at the same time). His girlfriends even got matching tattoos with him! However, they've since broken up, but Blueface is still friendly with his baby mama (whom he referred to as "forever").

Blueface was even rumored to be in a relationship with Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama!

Sara Molina, best known as Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama, made a claim that she was partly responsible for Blueface's song, "Thotiana," becoming the success that it was. She also claimed that she was in a relationship with Blueface on Instagram Live. However, Blueface never responded to the claims. She has since been rumored to hav a sex tape.

Prior to Blueface, Lizzo was rumored to be involved with a Minnesota Vikings star.

Thanks to the success of her hit single, "Truth Hurts," fans thought that Lizzo was dating a star of the Minnesota Vikings. (Who could forget that catchy lyric, "Fresh photos with the bomb lighting/New man on the Minnesota Vikings"?) In 2019, Lizzo revealed that there was, in fact, a Minnesota Vikings star that slid into her DMs, but she never revealed his true identity.

But in late 2019, Lizzo revealed that she was not only single, but she was also sexually fluid.

Despite flirtations with several celebrities — including a public flirtation with Mr. Captain America, Chris Evans, himself, and her claims of DMing with Drake — Lizzo said, in October 2019, that she's single and focusing on herself. She also said that her Instagram DMs are "filled with f***boys" and she had no interest in dating anyone seriously at the moment. She also has revealed that she's sexually fluid. “When it comes to sexuality or gender, I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing. I cannot sit here right now and tell you I’m just one thing," she said. “That’s why the colors for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow! Because there’s a spectrum, and right now we try to keep it black and white. That’s just not working for me.”

Lizzo responded to Blueface's flirtation with a very sexy photo.

Instead of hitting Blueface's DMs privately, Lizzo responded to Blueface's flirtation with a very sexy Instagram photo, which she captioned "Blueface, baby!" You can check it out below.

Is this the start of something new between the two? We'll just have to wait for quarantine to be over to find out.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.