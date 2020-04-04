7 Ways To Survive Quarantine When You Really Miss Your Partner

Distance makes the heart grow fonder... but so does a quarantine.

I wish I could say I went on a lavish vacation to a tropical island for spring break, but that wasn't the case at all. Thanks to Coronavirus, I'm stuck practicing social distancing.

Currently, I'm quarantining myself because it’s the best thing for myself and those around me. Each and every one of us should be doing the same to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, quarantining alone can be sobering and isolating, especially when your partner isn't with you.

Most of us are probably of quarantining with someone else. It’s like finally having that never-ending sleepover you always dreamed of, but quarantining with others might just make matters worse.

I love my boyfriend, but I refuse to be stuck with him 24/7 for two weeks (sorry, babe). I wouldn’t even want to be with my best friends for that long!

That being said, quarantining with him was out of the question for me. Just imagine how intense it would be to go from hanging out with him four times a week, to quarantining together for two full weeks. Instead, my boyfriend and I opted to quarantine separately for both of our sanities.

Doing so prevents an unnecessary strain on our relationship. Just look at all the couples in China who are divorcing after their quarantine, or even your friends who moved back in with their parents to get through this pandemic. (I don’t know about your friends, but mine seem like they’re miserable.)

Don’t get me wrong: I'm definitely missing my boyfriend during the time we are spending apart. But it’s honestly the best thing for us — as individuals and as a couple.

That’s why my boyfriend and I are finding things to do together while we’re apart together, so we feel close to each other. But we also want to make time to do things on our own. If we were together 24/7 even though we’re apart, we wouldn't have anything new or exciting to talk about!

It’s all about finding the right balance between your "me time" and "our time" in a relationship. So, if you really miss your partner, here are some things you can do to keep your sanity and manage your time while quarantining separately.

1. Keep a positive mindset.

Instead of viewing Coronavirus as the worst thing that happened to us, my boyfriend and I decided to keep a positive outlook. Instead of thinking of it as a lockdown, we see it as an opportunity to come up with creative ways to spend time together.

That probably sounds crazy, but you just have to be positive to make the most out of this situation.

2. Video chat with your significant rather than texting.

Yes, texting is a very easy and convenient way to keep in touch. You can send each other thousands of memes back and forth, and laugh up a storm, but that’s not a real conversation.

Texting is impersonal in comparison to FaceTiming. Getting to see and hear your partner is the closest thing to being with them in person during this quarantine. That’s why video chatting with your partner is important, and is a good substitute for being with them physically.

3. Direct message each other on social media.

If I see a funny or relatable post on social media, I’ll send it to my friends so we can laugh at it together. It lets them know I’m thinking of them as I scroll through my feed. Getting funny direct messages from my friends brightens up my day as well.

Sometimes the post even inspires us to strike up deep conversations. Do this with your significant other as well; it will have the same effect!

4. Start a Snapchat streak.

I’d love to be on FaceTime with my boyfriend all day, but that’s just not realistic. So, the next best thing is to send him daily snaps of what I’m doing throughout the day.

That can be anything from taking goofy selfies to showing him my food. Just as much as I love sending streak snaps, I love getting them too. Snaps allow you to be a part of the person's life without actually being there at all.

5. Watch the same shows together.

Nothing brings two people closer together than binge-watching the same shows. My boyfriend and I live for this. It always gives us something to laugh and talk about outside of our typical conversations.

It may seem impossible to watch a show together while quarantining, but there are plenty of ways to do this. An app called Zoom lets you video chat while watching Netflix, and Netflix Party synchornizes your screens to avoid lag time. You and your partner can watch your shows together from the comfort of your own homes.

6. Have virtual date nights.

Now that the restaurants are drive-thru and carry-out only, going out to eat feels like a thing of the past. But that doesn’t have to be the end of your date nights. Now, you can spend them together virtually.

You and your partner can order takeout or cook separate meals. Then, video chat each other while you eat. Now that’s a virtual date!

7. Play games.

Playing games together gives you both something to do, and it's really fun. Some of my best memories with my loved ones come from game nights.

Since we can't play an actual board game right now, try playing iMessage games or download gaming apps. This way, you both get the satisfaction that comes from games while safely quarantining.

