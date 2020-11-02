What To Know About Lil Uzi Vert's Rumored Girlfriend, JT

Symere Woods is a true modern American success story. At just 26 years old, the rapper known as Lil Uzi Vert has shown that being a worldwide success is, indeed, possible simply by being good at what one does.

And on November 1, Lil Uzi Vert teased fans about his love life, posting a picture of himself with City Girls rapper JT before promptly taking it down.

However, eagle-eyed social media users were able to capture a snap of the shot before Uzi deleted it, and fans are still wondering what's going on with Lil Uzi Vert and JT.

Who is Lil Uzi Vert's girlfriend, JT?

Read on to find out all the drama going on with Uzi and JT.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert reignited dating rumors after he posted the above pic to Instagram.

The two have been romantically linked since November of 2019; however, neither parties have really confirmed the rumors.

Last year, a "friend" of the artists said, "Uzi and JT are the new 'It' couple. Mark my words, they're going to be huge," adding, "It is real. JT would never participate in anything that's fake."

After Uzi posted a pic of the two to Instagram, fans were convinced the two were confirming their relationship.

However, JT insists that the picture is old, and took to Twitter to clear up the confusion.

"That picture is old," she tweeted. "Let it go."

An eagle-eyed fan pointed out that JT's nails were basically the same in the "old" photo.

Not to be weird but Jt got the same nails in the lil uzi pic pic.twitter.com/RRu9mvaAl9 — deka (@dekaliketen) November 1, 2020

People weren't so quick to take JT's side on this one, though.

Other fans pointed out that she also had the same diamond earrings on and the same hair from her Halloween post, which was posted to her Instagram account on Nov. 1, so it couldn't have been that old.

Just a few days earlier, JT posted cryptic tweets about an ex.

Fans think the City Girls rapper was talking about Lil Uzi Vert in one of her latest tweets from Oct. 29.

"I rather drink glass then to ever f*** with that f*** boy again," she wrote.

So, are they together, or aren't they?

At this point, it's unclear whether Lil Uzi Vert and JT are a couple, but one thing is for sure — these two clearly have some history with each other.

Lil Uzi Vert is a native of Philadelphia.

Lil Uzi Vert was born in 1994 in Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood.

Raised by a single mother, Lil Uzi Vert also cited many rappers as his inspiration, including Mike Jones and the Ying Yang Twins, and said that Jones' debut album was the first record he ever bought.

He's a fan of Marilyn Manson.

Unlike most rappers, Lil Uzi Vert has some very diverse musical tastes.

In addition to being a fan of rap music, he's also a fan of rock bands as well.

Though he says he's a fan of bands like Paramore, Smash Mouth, and My Chemical Romance, he says he's the biggest fan of Marilyn Manson.

He also says that Manson's Mechanical Animals is his favorite album of all time.

He was rumored to be a Satanist.

Unfortunately, Lil Uzi Vert's love for Marilyn Manson's music has led to some people speculating that he is, in fact, a Satanist.

He didn't exactly help those rumors when he told his audience at a concert of his that they were "going to hell with him," of course, but battle rapper Daylyt helped further fuel the rumors when he kept claiming that Lil Uzi Vert's "Satanic rituals" have been getting him kicked off of Instagram.

Even Offset of Migos — Cardi B's husband — expressed concern about the upside-down cross that Lil Uzi Vert wears.

He didn't want to be a rapper at first.

At the beginning of his rap career, Lil Uzi Vert says that he didn't take the job seriously.

He said that he would only rap "for money" and that it was a quick way to make a buck, which is why it appealed to him.

But he began taking his rap career seriously after his mother threw him out of the family home.

“I had a job for f****** four days. I couldn’t do it. I’m not normal. I was in there just thinking, Why am I doing this? I left my mom’s house and got the word “Faith” inscribed just below my hairline. It was like, If I get this face tattoo, I got to focus,” he said.

“I can’t go in nobody’s office with a suit on with this s**t on my face. I got to focus on what I want to do.”

Lil Uzi Vert dropped Eternal Atake on March 6, 2020, and instantly became a viral trending topic on Twitter.

On March 6, 2020, Lil Uzi Vert dropped Eternal Atake — his sophomore album — one week earlier than he initially planned.

The album almost immediately became a viral trending topic on Twitter. He initially announced the album back in 2018 but didn't even release any preview tracks or any other type of "leak" until March 6th, 2020.

The announcement, which featured a preview of Eternal Atake's cover art, was thought to make reference to the Heaven's Gate cult.

