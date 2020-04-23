How To Live Single & Still Be Happy, For Christians Dating

You can live life single and happy with the right outlook.

When it comes to being single and staying happy when you're a Christian dating, it isn't a 1-2-3 process.

I will say the first time I turned single my first thought was I'm going to be alone forever, and I also thought what if the next guy is worse and the best person for me isn't with me anymore.

So how do you live single and still be happy when you're a Christian dating?

It's not easy, but the truth is if they didn't stay they are not worth it, and the person who comes into your life next will be better.

See dating as an investment of time in your own life.

We can't waste our time on people anymore, but we also can't sit around and wallow because we're single and our life isn't complete without a partner.

Now I get it we don't just snap our fingers and are ok with being alone, but we do need to accept that we came into this world alone and we will leave just the same single or in a relationship.

I'm Catholic but I don't feel it's too far from Christian.

I was baptized Catholic but I was sent to Christian camp when I was 12-yrs old an obviously being single forever wasn't thought back then, but that's another thing we need to realize.

When we were kids we didn't care about that, so why should we know.

Sure it'd be nice to have a soulmate and someone to spend forever with, but to dwell on it and join every Christian dating app insight is not the way you deal with it.

Plus that way will destroy your self-esteem I'm telling you.

I myself understand the feeling of wanting to find someone, especially someone with the same religion when you think about your kids in the future and wanting to mold them into having a similar belief.

You need to realize that at the end of the day, you'll find someone, maybe not today but tomorrow is another day.

But I'm here to tell you that God has a path for you.

It's time you start learning how to love yourself and enjoy life alone.

Because one day you're going to meet someone and trust me when you meet that special someone they'll add to your happiness not create it.

Because allowing them to create it will not only become a hassle for them but also upsetting for you since you couldn't find joy outside of them.

Down below are 5 tips to live single and still be happy when you're a Christian who is dating.

1. See dating as an investment.

Remember your someone is waiting for you!

I feel a lot of the time we believe no one is out there for us because we haven't met them yet.

You need to try and have an open mindset that one day you will meet that person, so put yourself out there if you feel you meet someone good they could be the one.

At the same time though, if you stress it and allow yourself to dwell in the fact that you could be alone forever.

God has someone for everyone, your best friend could be your soulmate in all honesty, but that doesn't mean you won't find love and you will stay positive!

2. Use dating as a time of self-discovery.

You need to think about your goals, but also refine them.

We sometimes push aside what we need to do to achieve our goals.

Sometimes love can get in the way of that, I know that as women we have a way of balancing love and everything else in our life and it can be challenging that the men in our life can't, but I will say some can.

Focus on what you need to achieve, love can wait. Have something you can call your own that you can be proud of.

3. Date knowing what you want.

What is it that you want out of life?

I want you to ask yourself what you want in life? Do you want to have kids, be married, and live life to the fullest?

Maybe make a board with a list of things you want to accomplish such as a "dream board".

It's a fun and creative way to lay out the things you want in life.

Even though they won't be easy to get they'll get there but don't stress it, and search too hard for it cause then it will be harder to reach.

4. Date but also socialize.

Spend time with friends and family.

We consume ourselves most of the time of thinking we need a relationship all the time.

It's best if we try not to worry about that and be around those who care for us.

Those who want to be there for us and make up a part of who we are.

Sure it's great having a partner and someone to be with all the time, I think it's best to spend time with family and friends also.

You have so many people in your life, so make time for all of them.

5. Make dates with your higher power, too.

Ask God for guidance!

When in doubt, ask God?! Anytime I feel stressed and things aren't going my way, I pray to God.

I feel the answers me in a way that would seem odd almost like in signs.

Or I get this feeling like he knows I know the answer and almost reveals it to me.

Try your best to stay optimistic and watch out for little things, cause you might just miss his answer.

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.