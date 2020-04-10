You are surrounded by love!

You will not be the first nor the last person to experience an incredible wave of loneliness.

There is no age or gender that limits you to not feeling alone, and some people still feel this way even when they’re surrounded by family and friends.

Feeling misunderstood and alone is probably the worst form of loneliness in the world.

Imagine yourself in a room full of the people you absolutely adore.

You are in a room where your favorite music playing in the background.

If you're hungry, there's even some of your favorite drinks/food. But what if none of this can fulfill the emptiness you’ve been experiencing?

The Bible doesn’t speak directly about loneliness, however, there are a lot of scriptures that we can relate to feeling this way!

That is my favorite thing about this Holy book; you have everything you’re looking for even without realizing at first.

One thing you shouldn't do during these times is to fill your emptiness with unnecessary worldly possessions, and even people.

These things can cause even more chaos than we know, and it would not benefit our mind in the slightest.

With that being said, do not spend your Friday night binge drinking or phoning your booty-call to get a quick fix.

Neither of the two will benefit the longevity of your life.

Here are 15 Bible verses on loneliness to help you pull through.

1. Kiss your worries goodbye.

“For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory.” — 2 Corinthians 4:17

2. Look for God in all things.

“If then you were raised with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ is, sitting at the right hand of God.

Set your mind on things above, not on things on the earth. For you died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God.

When Christ who is our life appears, then you also will appear with Him in glory.” — Colossians 3:1-4

3. Seek a meaningful connection with Him.

“See, I have inscribed you on the palms of My hands.” — Isaiah 49:16

4. He will always be near.

“Where can I go from Your Spirit?

Or where can I flee from Your presence?

If I ascend into heaven, You are there;

If I make my bed in hell, behold, You are there.

If I take the wings of the morning,

And dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea,

Even there Your hand shall lead me,

And Your right hand shall hold me." — Psalm 139:7-10

5. Your presence is fullness of joy!

“You will show me the path of life; in Your presence is fullness of joy; at Your right hand are pleasures forevermore.” — Psalm 16:11

6. He is your light in the dark.

“The Lord will guide you continually,

And satisfy your soul in drought,

And strengthen your bones;

You shall be like a watered garden,

And like a spring of water, whose waters do not fail.” — Isaiah 58:11

7. Seek His love and you will be fulfilled.

“But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.” — Matthew 6:33

8. His kingdom is your home!

“And my God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:19

9. Call His name and He will show His glory.

“Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.” — James 4:8

10. Look after your loved ones.

“Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself. Let each of you look out not only for his own interests but also for the interests of others.” — Philippians 2:3-4

11. One body, one mind.

“So we, being many, are one body in Christ, and individually members of one another.” — Romans 12:5

12. Take care of yourself and your community.

“And if one member suffers, all the members suffer with it; or if one member is honored, all the members rejoice with it.” — 1 Corinthians 12:26

13. Look for positive friendships!

“Now, therefore, you are no longer strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God,

having been built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ Himself being the chief cornerstone, in whom the whole building,

being fitted together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord, in whom you also are being built together for a dwelling place of God in the Spirit. — Ephesians 2:19-22

14. He will fulfill your emptiness.

“And He Himself gave some to be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists, and some pastors and teachers, for the equipping of the saints,

for the work of ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ, till we all come to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God,

to a perfect man, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ.” — Ephesians 4:11-13

15. Wash your worries away.

“But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin.” — 1 John 1:7

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.