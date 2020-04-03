Bible Verses For Lonely Singles Who Are Tired Of Social Distancing

Think of it as a prolonged me-time.

Social distancing is hard for everyone, and if you're single it can be lonely at times.

Spending time alone is not always a bad thing, but when you've been away from your friends for weeks at a time, you start to feel the impact more.

A part of you may think that if you had someone social distancing would be easier than it feels right now, and you wouldn't be so tired by loneliness.

At least then, you'd be tired of being home with someone (perhaps) than having no option at all.

It can appear that someone who is in a relationship, living with family members or single at home with kids, has an easier time being distant from others because they have people there to help fight against loneliness.

When you're single, and if you live alone, you do not have that option.

Social distancing can mean weeks before you get a hug or hang out with a friend, see the mom or dad you don't live with in-person, with the element of human touch included.

Now at the moment, I'm not single but that doesn't mean I'm not going to tell you to enjoy this time.

Also, I'm not going to tell you that you won't find love again, cause whether you've never been in a relationship, or you're a newly single, we all run our course on the single life.

You really need to not take this time for granted, especially because you don't want to have to miss it.

When you meet the right person it could make you never want to go back, cause being with them is better than being alone.

I will say my first experience with the single like most of us was when I was younger, but I personally feel you really appreciate it when you're fresh out of a relationship.

That's when you involve yourself in the world of dating and start realizing how dry your phone actually is.

Now I get that you're possibly going through a tough time right now being single and don't feel the best with your current situation.

I don't want to push the, "You'll meet someone" button because you will but right now you need to be happy on your own and find out what's really lowering your spirits at the moment.

So overall being single is actually a good thing. If you're dreading it you shouldn't, because at the end of the day you have more time to focus on yourself, your goals and what you need out of life.

You can do all this with a partner of course, but you need to make sure this partner is right for you, someone who understands your life isn't all their yet, also someone who will grow with you.

God knows your worth and he sees all that you deserve and your partner should see the same.

Down below are some bible verses for singles who are tired of social distancing:

1. God will always be there for you.

“Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” — Hebrews 13:5

2. You only have yourself when you come into this world and when you leave it.

“But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it. But if we have food and clothing, we will be content with that.” — Timothy 6:6-8

3. God will give you wisdom.

“If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.” — James 1:5

4. Having faith can regain your strength.

“but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. “ — Isaiah 40:31

5. Your faith can give you peace of mind.

“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” — Numbers 6:24-26

6. Have faith in God and don't worry about the little things.

"An unmarried woman or virgin is concerned about the lord's affairs; Her aim is to be devoted to the Lord in both body and spirit." — Corinthians 7:34

7. Appreciate all that God does for you.

"Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised." — Proverbs 31:30

8. Your marital status should not prevent you from doing God's work.

"He had four unmarried daughters who prophesied." — Acts 21:9

9. Marriage is not the most important thing in your life.

"I wish that all of you were as I am. But each of you has your own gift from God; one has this gift, another has that. Now to the unmarried and the widows I say. It is good for them to stay unmarried, as I do." — Corinthians 7:7-8

10. Being content with being single is a good thing, but it's ok to desire marriage, you will find someone.

The Lord said, "it's not good for man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him." — Genesis 2:18

11. Don't search for love unless you desire it.

"Daughters of Jerusalem, I charge you by the gazelles and by the does of the field: Do not arouse or awaken love until it so desires." — Songs of Solomon 2:7/3:5/8:4

12. God knows your worth, so your partner should too.

"Since you are precious and honored in my sight, and because I love you, I will give people in exchange for you, nations in exchange for you." — unknown

13. God will give your strength.

"Do not fear, for I am with you, do not be afraid, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.” — Isaiah 41:10

14. There is always light in the darkest of situations.

"Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers. For what partnership has righteousness with lawlessness? Or what fellowship has light with darkness?" — Corinthians 6:14

15. Be content with your life.

"A tranquil heart gives life to the flesh, but envy makes the bones rot." — Proverbs 14:30

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.