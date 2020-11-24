'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe Is Engaged! See Her Huge Sparkler And Meet Her Fiancé, Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe and boyfriend Brandon Frankel made headlines when they gushed over each other on Instagram in celebration of ringing in 2020 together, and now, almost a year later, the two lovebirds are engaged!

Sidibe took to Instagram on Nov. 23 to reveal that her boyfriend had proposed to her, and showed her 1.8 million followers her huge diamond ring.

"It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see," she captioned the Instagram post.

"My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist," she added.

Who is Gabourey Sidibe's fiancé, Brandon Frankel?

Here’s everything we know about the man who seems to have stolen this Empire star’s heart.

The buzz around Sidibe and Frankel began when he took to the ‘gram to reflect on 2019, and it seems that his girlfriend was a big part of it, according to his caption.

“You’re a ball of sunshine, so generous and giving of your time and love — and your excitement and passion for life and people/things you love truly lights up my heart,” he wrote.

“You’ve taught me so much about life, myself, and the world that is truly invaluable. You make me push myself to be a better me, even though you probably don’t even realize you are," he continued.

"I love you more and more every single day- which seems impossible, but continually amazes me,” he added.

Sidibe responded in the comments, writing, “You’re my favorite Love Song. You’re the cherry on top of this last decade and the foundation of the next.”

Can someone pass the tissues, please?

Back in 2017, Billboard named him one of their branding power players.

“Frankel has racked up frequent-flyer miles in pursuit of branding opportunities for his clients, traveling to Mumbai with Major Lazer for the opening ­ceremonies of the Indian Premier League cricket finals and to a mall in Moscow with Yung Lean for a Calvin Klein campaign,” the magazine said.

He’s a fan of cats, Mickey Mouse, and working out in the gym.

Looks like Frankel takes his role as a pet parent very seriously, because in October of 2019, he took the opportunity to share a tribute to his cat on Instagram, calling her his “daughter.”

“Happy National Cat Day to my daughter who’s been through the last decade with me through many moves and a lot of life, as well as my Step Son who I couldn’t be happier to have in my life. Love you both,” he wrote, sharing photos of his furry friends.

It also seems that Frankel spends a lot of time in the gym, and recently took a trip to Disney World. He’s a busy guy!

Sidibe seems to prefer to keep their relationship on the downlow.

In fact, although she’s willing to comment on Frankel’s Instagram photos on her own account, Sidibe hasn’t been too open about their relationship.

She chooses to mostly stick to posts about her career, her fitness journey, and her own pets, although being that Sidibe does share photos of her cats hanging out with Frankel's, it seems like they may have moved in together before the quarantine.

Frankel frequently shares photos with Sidibe online.

Where Sidibe is private, it seems like Frankel definitely isn’t when it comes to their relationship. She makes frequent appearances on his Instagram, and in a post from June last year, he called her “one of my favorite humans in the world.”

It doesn’t seem like they’re trying to keep things between them a secret at all; maybe, Sidibe just wants to maintain as much privacy as she possibly can while living in the public eye.

They’ve been dating since at least May 2019.

So far, Sidibe and Frankel haven’t publicly shared too many details of their relationship, but it seems they’ve been together since at least last May.

At least, that’s when Sidibe showed up on Frankel’s Instagram for the first time, and it looks like they’ve been inseparable ever since.

They closed out 2019 together, and it seem Sidibe and Frankel already have a lot to look forward to in spending 2020 together, too.

On Nov. 23, the couple announced that they were engaged!

Both Sidibe and Frankel shared the exciting news on their respective Instagram accounts on Nov. 23, along with a sweet caption about the momentous occasion.

"I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said 'YES'! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I’ve ever known," Frankel wrote. "I couldn’t imagine a life without you."

Congrats to the happy couple!

