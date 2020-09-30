Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Hart Welcome Baby Number Two — See Their Adorable Announcement

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Hart, welcomed their second child together on Sept. 30. Eniko took to Instagram to share the wonderful news with her followers, and even shared their beautiful baby girl's unique name. "A little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn’t love you more..Kaori Mai Hart 9.29.20," Eniko wrote in an Instagram post. And while the wedded couple is likely living in bliss with the addition of their new baby girl to their family, their marriage wasn't always all rainbows and sunshine.

Who is Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Hart?

Kevin Hart’s documentary, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, has been out on Netflix since December 2019, and fans have been able to get an inside look at his life, including his relationship with wife Eniko Hart — even the parts that were hard for the couple to discuss.

It seems like Kevin and Eniko have overcome a lot in their marriage — specifically Kevin cheating on Eniko while she was pregnant — but still, they’re sticking together as they continue to raise their 2-year-old son, Kenzo, who turns three in November.

RELATED: Here’s The Kevin Hart Sex Tape (That The Married Actor Did NOT Want Released)

When did Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart get married?

Although Kevin was previously married to Torrei Hart, he married Eniko in 2016. The following year, they welcomed their first child together, Kenzo. This was Kevin’s third, since he and Torrei already had two children of their own.

In the years since, Eniko and Kevin have remained open about their relationship and marriage online, frequently sharing their life together with fans.

Eniko keeps fans updated on her personal life on Instagram.

According to her Instagram, Eniko seems most passionate about her son and husband, while also posting photos with friends and other family members frequently, as well as pictures from her travels and her daily life. She also posts about fitness and fashion.

Kevin was caught cheating on Eniko while she was pregnant.

Back in 2017, while Eniko was still expecting Kenzo, news that he had cheated on Eniko in Las Vegas spread after Kevin’s former friend, Jonathan Todd Jackson, threatened to release a video he had of Kevin having sex with another woman.

Ultimately, Jackson was charged with extortion and faced possible jail time, although those charges were later dropped. Eventually, Hart’s sex tape did end up surfacing.

Eniko opened up about how the scandal affected her.

In Hart’s new documentary, Eniko shared how she found out about Kevin cheating through an Instagram DM from someone she didn’t know. At first, she said she felt “publicly humiliated,” but in the end, she decided to stick with Kevin.

"I wasn’t ready at the time to just give up on my family,” Eniko said. “I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we've been through it. We've gone through it. We've passed it, and he's a better man now because of it. So I'm happy that it kind of happened."

RELATED: Meet Rebecca Broxterman — Kevin Hart’s Personal Trainer Involved In Gruesome Car Accident With Him

Kevin’s ex-wife Torrei Hart has accused Eniko of being a homewrecker.

Rumor has it that there’s been some overlap in Kevin’s marriage to Torrei and his relationship with Eniko. After her divorce from Kevin — and Eniko’s relationship with him was in full swing — Torrei shared her true thoughts on Eniko in an interview.

“It does hurt that my kids have to be around a woman who broke up a marriage. When you have your kids saying, ‘Mommy, what happened?’ I never lashed out. I never tried to punch her in the face, even though I’ve had moments where — trust and believe — I wanted to K.O. her ass,” Torrei said at the time. "I was with [Kevin] when he was selling sneakers for five dollars an hour. I was at every show. I was at his first show where he ever did standup. I was his muse. I was there from the beginning."

Now, it seems like Eniko’s relationship with Kevin is going strong.

By all social media appearances, it seems like Eniko and Kevin are happier than ever, despite what they’ve gone through as a couple in the past. On Christmas, Eniko shared this photo of her whole blended family — including Kevin, their son Kenzo, and Kevin's kids from his previous marriage with Torrei: Heaven and Hendrix.

It can't be easy for Eniko to relive such a hard time in her life now that the Netflix special is out, but she and Kevin are making it work.

Their marriage has certainly gone through the wringer, but now, it seems like they’re solid together — especially with the addition of their new baby girl!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.