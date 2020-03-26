Here's The Kevin Hart Sex Tape (That The Married Actor Did NOT Want Released)

The comedian went public with the sex tape admission after being threatened with extortion.

For some celebrities, like Kim Kardashian and Farrah Abraham, having a sex tape go public made them even more famous than they were before the tapes came out. But for others, like Nadya "Octomom" Suleman, the tape did nothing substantial for their careers and was just a huge embarrassment.

Unfortunately, the Kevin Hart sex tape is more like the second group — and since it first came out publicly in 2017, it seems to be the gift that keeps on giving.

The public can forgive sex tapes and cheaters, but when the cheater is being unfaithful for the second time with the woman they were cheating with before — except this time, she's his very pregnant wife and he considers himself a Christian — they may have a more difficult time forgiving him.

The Kevin Hart sex tape has been leaked in different parts. In each part, the videographer (and possible partner) put in some of Kevin's recent quotes about his life, marriage, and values, though there's no mistaking what the slapping sounds are.

Below, check out parts 1 and 2:

While the videos are hardly graphic, they do show a naked man, allegedly Hart, walking around the room. The videos may be blurry, but they're obvious enough with what they're trying to convey: Kevin Hart isn't honoring his marriage vows or his promises to do better after cheating on his first wife.

Hart later came out and apologized to his wife Eniko Parrish and their kids, saying he felt as if he has a target on his back and, because of that, he should be making smart decisions, but instead made a bad error in judgment.

He also said he had a "s****y moment where you know you're wrong." He regrets the mistakes he's made and deeply regrets the hurt he's caused.

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, the woman who recorded the Kevin Hart sex tape admitted that she wanted to extort money from Hart!

And the reason he put together the whole Texas Hurricane Relief Fund was to counter-balance the damaging footage that would expose him for the "liar and cheater he is." The FBI is on the case and has a suspect in custody.

Eventually, the woman in Kevin Hart's sex tape was revealed to be Montia Sabbag. She's currently suing him for $60 million dollars, saying Hart was in on the whole thing. On Sept 20, 2019, Sabbag, who's represented by famed Hollywood lawyer Lisa Bloom, gave a press conference — the first time Hart's accuser has spoken publicly.

In October 2019, Hart filed a request to extend his answer to Sabbag's lawsuit — he's being sued by her for emotional distress and invasion of privacy — to an additional 30 days, saying that Sabbag is trying to "drag out the case."

In November 2019, Sabbag shot back, refiling her lawsuit with Hart for the third time; twice before, the court dismissed her claims for "lack of subject matter jurisdiction." Her claim that she "suffered, and continues to suffer, tremendous emotional distress" over said sex tape has remained the same since the initial filing.

Let's hope that Hart has learned his lesson this time, and will work on being the best husband and father he could possibly be. He's older now than when he was married the first time. Hopefully, this sex tape scandal has made him a lot wiser.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and teacher. She's had pieces in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Woman's Day, Purple Clover, Bustle, and is a regular contributor to Ravishly and YourTango. Check out her website or her Facebook page.