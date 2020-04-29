Who Is Evangelical Leader Beth Moore & Why She Is A Never Trump Republican

She didn't vote for Trump in 2016, and she'll be doing 'the same' as she did back then.

There are famous people who you may not even know about because they are celebrities of Christianity until they make headlines.

Recently several Christian evangelicals who did not support Trump in 2016 have decided to change their mind.

However, a few Never Trump Republicans will continue to withhold support. One of those Never Trump Republicans is Beth Moore.

There are a few female Christian teachers that help women to get more in touch with your faith, and learning about how Beth Moore has handled recent politics, she might be one of them.

Who is the Never Trump Republican Beth Moore?

Beth Moore is more than just a Christian speaker, she is a woman who found God as a way to overcome the obstacles in her life.

She became popular in the early 1990s, but came under scrutiny by other Christian Evangelical leaders when she voiced her concerns over the election of Donald Trump.

Beth Moore's rise to Christian stardom fell when she become outspoken against Donald Trump and his presidential campaign using Twitter, and she continues to be under scrutiny to this day.

Faith leaders, let’s do our jobs. Not sell our souls. Let’s repent of our own sins. Sins of nationalism, racism, sexism, hatred, white supremacy, murder, our lying, our cheating, our bribing, our abuse of power, our blood thirst, our greed. Church, if we do not repent, who will? — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) December 19, 2019

Having been abused as a child, she did not understand how the religious right could excuse his prior offenses toward women.

She's also the mother of two children who go to seminary school, and she's used her understanding of the Bible to rebuke the American Christian church, using her platform and in exchange she lost many of her supporters.

The thing is, I expected Trump to be Trump. I didn’t expect us to be us. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) May 5, 2018

These are the traits about Beth Moore that make her unique as a Christian female leader.

Her transparency and willingness to stand for what she feels is right in the face of what everyone else felt needed to be done was noble.

I'm one among many women sexually abused, misused, stared down, heckled, talked naughty to. Like we liked it. We didn't. We're tired of it. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) October 9, 2016

For one, I think it's much easier when you can have someone to follow like a leader in a sense who you believe in, and trust their judgment.

I mean look at people when they talk about Beyonce, like it's someone they inspire to be like.

Back in 2016, Beth Moore took a firm stance as a Never Trumper, and she claimed that Evangelical Christianity no longer existed.

Back in 2019, Beth responded to a tweet by Alyssa Milano, who took to her followers about a religious advisor who was working in the White House, sharing her firm position that she was still "Never Trump".

I assure you there are no few of us who have said no to Trump but indeed NOT said no to God. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) November 5, 2019

But when it comes to Christianity I don't feel there are enough speakers or ones I've certainly heard of, until Beth Moore.

Who reading this has heard of Beth Moore? If you haven't heard of her now you have a chance to know her.

If you haven't then now's your chance! You're definitely going to learn a lot about your favorite Christian speaker.

Beth Moore has become more at one with her faith through her experiences.

What obstacles made Beth Moore have faith in God?

Beth Moore has dealt with poverty, sexism and she was even vocal about her experiences during the #metoo movement.

Beth had faced many hardships in life, at the moment she's in recovery from years of being an alcoholic but has stayed clean for some time now.

When she was a child, she was sexually abused but now she leans on God to overcome hardship. She shares her story and her faith in God specifically for all women.

Why is Beth Moore famous?

Beth Moore is a teacher and Christian television evangelical who runs Living Life Ministries.

She has a new book released called, “Chasing Vines: Finding Your Way to an Immensely Fruitful Life”, which is a deep dive into her faith journey.

How does Beth Moore spread the word of Christ?

Beth Moore has released plenty of best-selling books of the years, but the best way she's spread the word of Christ is through Ted Talks, where she can really connect with her audience.

What books did Beth Moore write?

Beth has written many books used in women's study at churches around the world. She is the author of “Breaking Free," “Believing God”, and “Jesus the One and Only”.

Beth founded Living Proof Ministries, a Bible-based organization used to guide women to know and love Jesus Christ through the study of scripture. It’s located in Houston, Texas.

Beth Moore spreads the words of Christ and helps I don’t feel only women but everyone gets a better outlook on the bible and the meaning of God’s words.

Why do I now like Beth Moore?

I’ll be honest, I hadn’t heard of Beth Moore until I was assigned to write an article on her. I was pretty inspired by the way that she expresses her feelings about God.

We all have faith and we all appreciate what he has done for us, and Beth Moore dives deeper into this down below.

She shares how we all should become more open to talking about things we're dealing with, which is something I have even told friends about because it is a very therapeutic way of dealing with certain issues you have.

She’s famous for spreading the word of Christ but in a much deeper way, cause it’s not just about praying it’s about talking to God and letting him help you through the hard times and maybe even through the not so hard times.

Here are some of Beth Moore's top inspirational quotes:

1. You'll get through this tough time, keep it pushing!

"God has promised to everyone that even in our hardest times if we would just hang on long enough, the blessings will come."

2. Changing your fate starts with what you do today.

"You can't keep doing the same thing, the same way, and keep expecting something different to happen."

3. Keep it moving to bring about your future.

"When God says to go forward, don't even think about standing still."

4. So have faith God knows what is right!

"God is the deliverer, but we never know how he might deliver us"

5. This is personally a favorite of mine, so I saved the best for last.

"Let your light shine today and let your personality blossom, too. You don't have to be a people-pleaser, just be a people-lover"

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.