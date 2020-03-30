Who Is Aimee Aguilar? Everything You Need To Know About Wiz Khalifa's Girlfriend

Are they an item?

Ever since he split with model Amber Rose, with whom he shares a son, rapper Wiz Khalifa has been a bit unlucky in love. That is, of course, until he was photographed with a new boo, and it looks like they might be serious! So who is Aimee Aguilar, the model rumored to be dating Wiz Khalifa?

Born Cameron Thomaz in Pittsburgh, PA, Wiz Khalifa first broke into the mainstream with his hit song "Black & Yellow," which was a nod and a wink to the colors of his hometown's various sports teams. He subsequently became a well-known and well-respected artist in hip hop, though now, he is known for his 420-friendly "kush king" work than he is for more mainstream ventures. He has, however, made an appearance on the remix of Charlie Puth's "See You Again," and did a cute Oreo commercial with his son, Sebastian, also known as "Bash," whom he shares with model Amber Rose.

Let's look at what we know about Wiz Khalifa's girlfriend:

She's a model.

Rappers and models go hand-in-hand when it comes to romantic relationships, and looks like Aimee Aguilar is no exception. They don't know, really, what she's known to model — they only know that she modeled a cute Chun-Li outfit. But hey, that counts these days, right? Check out the "IG official" appearance from the rumored new duo below.

Not much is known about Aguilar.

In this day and age, it's difficult to be a cipher, especially with the Internet putting everyone's business out there for public consumption. But that's exactly what Aimee Aguilar is: all we know about her is that she's 25 years old, and according to her Twitter page, she runs a blog and she models.

But Wiz Khalifa's ex-girlfriend has something to say about it.

This time last year, Wiz Khalifa was squiring model Winnie Harlow around town. Now, however, that they've split, and he's been caught around town with Aimee Aguilar, The Shade Room dropped a hint about it on their Instagram page, and tagged the America's Next Top Model alumnus. Winnie, however, wasn't trying to get into the fray, and commented, "leave me out of it! She's pretty though." Well played, Winnie.

Neither Wiz Khalifa nor Aimee Aguilar has confirmed their relationship.

Perhaps to build up an "air of mystery," or perhaps because there's nothing going on, or perhaps because what, really, are you going to say about this sort of thing, neither Wiz Khalifa nor Aimee Aguilar has confirmed their purported relationship, either through their representatives or individually.

But Wiz Khalifa has the full support of Amber Rose.

It's nice to see former couples be civil to one another, especially when there's a child involved. Recently, Amber Rose took to Instagram to share her love and support for Wiz Khalifa, whom she called a "superhero," and said she was grateful that they were able to co-parent "by any means necessary." She also said that Wiz has "the coolest baby mama ever," and we're inclined to agree.

And it looks like Aimee Aguilar and Wiz Khalifa may be the real deal.

An Instagram page that was inside the Halloween party attended by Aimee Aguilar and Wiz Khalifa managed to catch a boomerang video of the couple being very "snuggled up" with one another. Check it out below.

