25 Best Celebrity Halloween Costume Ideas 2020 To Copy

Use their costumes for inspiration.

It’s really hard to have a new, fun, and creative Halloween costume ideas every single year. But this year, there's no need to worry because you can do what we do in other areas of life: copy what the celebrities are doing! We've complied a list of the best celebrity Halloween costume ideas that are guaranteed to help you stand out this Halloween — and they're super-easy to recreate!

Here are the best celebrity Halloween costume ideas 2020:

These celebrity Halloween costumes are quite the inspiration. Whether sexy, spooky or just adorable, all are shockingly easy to replicate using simple pieces you can buy online. Or, if you're pressed for time, you can always purchase the ready-made Halloween costumes, and add your own flair.

1. Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction

You don’t get much easier than this costume, as worn by Emily Ratajkowski. Just get a blunt cut black wig and a white button down and you are set.

(Halloween Costumes)

2. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen did a Queen and Philip outfit last Halloween and it was great! Copy it with a long wool coat or suit, matching hat (with old lady wig), and British military attire. A crown can easily replace the hat as well.

Wool coat (Amazon)

Wig (Amazon)

Red military jacket (Amazon)

3. Ariana Grande

Kourtney Kardashian dressed as Ariana Grande, and all it really involves is a long ponytail to clip on and a cute little dress.

Pink mini dress (Amazon)

Ponytail wig (Walmart)

4. Barbie

Another Kylie Jenner costume was Barbie. You’ll need a blonde wig for this one, and can order a box just like the one Kylie used.

(Halloween Express)

5. Skeleton

Just last year, Kylie Jenner was seen rocking this festive onesie with baby Stormi and some other friends at her house. And now you can, too.

(Tipsy Elves)

6. Fembot

Kendall Jenner dressed as a fembot once, and honestly, it’s as easy as a pink nightie and a blonde bombshell wig.

Lingerie (Amazon)

Wig (Amazon)

7. Marilyn Monroe

Karlie Kloss’s look just needs a white halter dress and red lipstick. One, two, done.

(Party City)

8. Black Swan

Jamie Chung dressed as the Black Swan and it’s easy for you to do as well. Just pair a black leotard or bodysuit with a black tutu.

Bodysuit (Amazon)

Tutu (Amazon)

9. Devil

Alessandra Ambrosio created a devil look that was just a red bodysuit, red tights, and devil ears.

Red bodysuit (Amazon)

Devil horns (Amazon)

10. 70s Disco Queen

Photo: Getty

As worn by Amal Clooney, just get a one-shoulder sequin top and flared pants. You may also want to invest in round lens sunglasses and a wig.

Disco wig (Amazon)

Sunglasses (Amazon)

Sequin top (Amazon)

Flared pants (Amazon)

11. Sandy from Grease

Photo: Getty

As worn by Gigi Hadid, get an off the shoulder black fitted top, and patent or leather skinny black pants with red strappy sandals. And, of course, a blonde wig.

(Halloween Costumes)

12. Cruella de Vil

Lauren Conrad’s look is super cute and really only needs black spray dye for hair and a faux fur coat.

Coat (Amazon)

Spray dye (Amazon)

Red gloves (Amazon)

13. Cat

Photo: Getty

Nicky Hilton’s costume just needs cat ears and gloves, and you can make it even better with a leopard dress or bodysuit.

Leopard dress (Amazon)

Cat ears (Amazon)

14. Wednesday Addams

Aubrey Plaza did this look one Halloween, and if you happen to have a black collared dress, you can copy it. Don’t forget the perfect braids.

(Amazon)

15. Dionne from Clueless

Photo: Getty

As worn by Lupita Nyong'o, all you need is a black and white skirt and blazer with a red cardigan. Add a nose ring if you dare.

(Party City)

16. Marie Antoinette

Photo: Getty

As worn by Bette Midler, you need a classic wig and a vintage-looking dress.

Wig (Amazon)

Dress (Amazon)

17. Playboy Bunny

Devon Windsor dressed as a Playboy bunny, and all you need to recreate it is a bow tie and a sexy strapless black swimsuit.

Swimsuit (Amazon)

Bowtie (Amazon)

18. Jessica Rabbit

Photo: Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio as Jessica Rabbit was perfection and can be recreated with a red wig, long purple gloves, red heels and a red sequined gown.

Wig (Amazon)

Red dress (Amazon)

Gloves (Amazon)

Red heels (Amazon)

19. Greek Goddess

Photo: Getty

Rachel Zoe as a Greek goddess is gorgeous, and all you need is a gold headband, metallic cut-out dress, and a stack of bracelets.

Headband (Amazon)

Sandals (Amazon)

Dress (Amazon)

Bracelets (Amazon)

20. Marge Simpson

As worn by Emily Ratajkowski, for this look you need a strapless green dress, towering blue beehive, red heels and matching beads. Oh, and some yellow body paint wouldn't hurt either.

(Amazon)

21. Elle Woods

Is there any more iconic character to dress as for Halloween? Kim Kardashian absolutely nailed her Elle Woods costume last year, complete with a reenactment of Elle Woods’ Harvard submission video. While Kim K. opted for Elle’s signature sparkly pink bikini, you actually have a ton of costume options if you don’t want to prance around in a bikini all night. Just grab your brightest pink dress, a blonde wig, and a stuffed Chihuahua, and viola! Elle Woods, reporting for duty.

Blonde wig (Amazon)

Stuffed Chihuahua (Amazon)

Pink Dress (Amazon)

22. The Rock Circa 1990

Let’s face it: this picture of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the best pictures that exists in the history of photography. Not only is it a hilarious ode to the disastrous fashion era that was the ‘90s, it’s incredibly easy to recreate! All you need is some high-waisted mom jeans, a black turtleneck, and a seriously chunky chain to accentuate your covered-up neck. Bonus: the black leather fanny pack means a hands-free Halloween, and you won’t have to worry about where you set your bag down. Win/win.

Fanny pack (Amazon)

Silver chain (Amazon)

23. DNA Test

Fact: Lizzo is the greatest. The “Truth Hurts” rapper dressed as a DNA test last year as an ode to her famous lyrics, “I just took a DNA test/ Turns out I’m 100% that b****,” and totally crushed the Halloween costume game! To recreate this costume, all you need is poster board, glitter, a glue stick, and sequin-esque streamers, all of which you can find at your local craft store or online.

Streamers (Amazon)

Poster boards (Amazon)

24. Audrey Hepburn

Kate Beckinsale channeled Audrey Hepburn for her Halloween costume in 2019, and while she looks elegant even while standing in the snack aisle at the gas station, her high-end look isn’t difficult to recreate. In fact, you may have most of the pieces for this costume in your closet already! Throw on a curve-hugging black dress, your highest heels (or flats -- whatever you’re most comfortable in!), a black floppy hat, and a stack of pearl necklaces, and bam! You’ve just become Audrey Hepburn.

Pearl necklaces (Amazon)

Black hat (Amazon)

25. East Compton Clovers Cheerleader

Bring It On is one of the most iconic cheerleading movies of all time, and the star of the hit 2000 film, Gabrielle Union, dressed up as an East Compton Clover cheerleader for Halloween last year. Her adorable daughter, Kaavia, was totally twinning with her, too! If you were a cheerleader in high school or college, Halloween is the perfect time to dress up as your former self. Throw on your old uniform and call it a day, or order a replica of the East Compton Clovers uniform on Amazon — just be sure to practice your routine!

East Compton Clovers uniform (Amazon)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyles writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Visit her on Twitter or email her.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.