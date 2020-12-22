Everything To Know About Former 'Real World' Star And Fox News Contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy

Rachel Campos-Duffy has been a media personality since the mid-90s — you may recognize her from a little MTV show called The Real World.

She appeared on Season 3 of The Real World: San Francisco, and her husband, former Congressman Sean Duffy, also appeared on the reality show on Season 5.

While Campos-Duffy first found fame as a reality star, the mother of nine has now made a name for herself as a Fox News contributor.

Who is Rachel Campos-Duffy?

Let's look at what we know about this rather interesting lady.

She's a Trump supporter.

Rachel Campos-Duffy is a vociferous Trump supporter. In 2019, it was reported that Campos-Duffy is such a strong Trump supporter, she actually said that Trump is "getting younger" with each day in office.

No, really — she actually said that.

Fox host: "Donald Trump can outwork anyone and he's, I think, the only president who actually starts to look younger in office" pic.twitter.com/bKidgQssjj — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 17, 2019

Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband, Sean Duffy, have nine children.

Rachel and Sean have nine children together who range in age from 1 to 21, and their names are Patrick Miguel, Margarita, Maria-Victoria Margarita, Paloma Pilar, John-Paul, Lucia-Belén, Xavier Jack, Evita Pilar, and Valentina StellaMaris.

Sean Duffy resigned from Congress because of his ninth child's medical condition.

“After she’s born, whether it’s two to six months after life, she’s gonna need open-heart surgery. They gotta crack her open and fix the heart. They walked us through this yesterday. So I announced I was leaving Congress as I was walking in to meet with the heart doctor about what’s gonna happen with the baby,” Duffy said in an interview.

"I’m home now, trying to recover from my first C-section (hats off to all the c-section moms out there — I had no idea!) and working hard with my breast pump to keep up with her growing appetite,” Campos-Duffy revealed after giving birth in 2019.

“When we visit with her at the hospital, the kids fight over who can hold her — I don’t blame them! She’s the sweetest, most perfect angel we have ever seen.”

Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy have come under fire because they're using the same insurance Duffy tried to repeal.

Yikes!

After resigning from Congress, Sean Duffy caught some serious heat for using the same health insurance he tried to repeal:

"Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) announced on Monday that he will soon resign his House seat, citing family reasons. He and his wife, Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, said their soon-to-be born ninth child will require heart surgery soon after her birth. On Tuesday, Duffy explained that he had made sure the child will have access to health insurance despite her pre-existing conditions. It is laudable that the Duffy family is preparing to provide as much care as possible for a child with serious medical challenges. But as a congressman, Duffy voted to take away those same important protections for others with pre-existing conditions — directly contradicting his own campaign promises."

They were both on MTV reality shows.

Sean and Rachel both appeared on different seasons of MTV's The Real World, and met when they both appeared on Road Rules: All-Stars in 1999.

Rachel Campos-Duffy has been a conservative since the 1990s.

One of the things one has to admire (however begrudgingly) about Rachel Campos-Duffy is that she's remained consistent in her messaging.

She's been a conservative since the 1990s, and 1990s babies will remember that this was one of the main reasons that she and Pedro Zamora would frequently butt heads.

