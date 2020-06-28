Danielle may be getting her groove back!

Having a baby isn't easy — but having five babies at the same time is a whole new level of difficult. But that's the reality for OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby, who is a mother to five identical quintuplets and an elder daughter.

The hit show, now in its seventh season, brought the entire Busby family into the spotlight.

It can be hard for any new mother to deal with the changes her body goes through after a pregnancy, but for someone like Busby, who has not only had six kids, but also spends a lot of time in the public eye, it becomes just that much more difficult.

Lately, however, she's been looking amazing, which has led to speculation that she's had some plastic surgery.

What surgery did Danielle Busby have?

Is it a tummy tuck as some have speculated, or other alleged surgery? Here's what we know about the reality star's possible body work.

The rumors started last summer.

Danielle Busby allegedly got a tummy tuck not that long ago, but it was only recently discovered last summer when the couple went away for a romantic holiday to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Fans were commenting on her figure, and then someone wondered whether or not Busby may have gotten surgery. Her husband stepped in, commenting, “No tummy tuck. She is just very blessed with good genetics and a strong work ethic for working out.”

Adam Busby immediately defended Danielle.

Even though the Busbys have only been married for 10 years, they'd been dating since they were teenagers. So, that's a long time to be with someone, and it only makes sense that if someone attacks Danielle, they're going to have to deal with Adam.

And that's exactly what happened when people started accusing his wife of getting plastic surgery. He snapped back at online haters, telling them that, "Danielle is just blessed" to have a good body that "snapped back" so quickly after having kids.

Additionally, he reminded them that she works out whenever she can, and that the duo also own a cycling studio in their Texas neighborhood where they can get workouts in if they wanted to.

In the past, Adam has bragged about his relationship with Danielle.

Adam never hesitates to tell the world how much he loves his wife and the mother of his children at every chance he gets. But to be fair, Danielle often pays the compliments to her husband right back.

Their love carried them through some tough times.

The love that Adam and Danielle Busby share has gotten them through some really tough times.

Last summer, the duo had to leave their beloved home due to a mold infestation, and if it weren't for their strong bond, the Busby family may have fallen apart. The problem was so bad that they had to take one of their daughters to the hospital. The couple then had an inspector come and fix their problem.

Danielle has a very hard job — so much so that Adam has frequently shared his difficulties in filling Danielle's shoes.

Adam has shared that few, if any, people can do what Danielle does. It's such a challenge, in fact, that not even he can fill her shoes if he'd tried.

"One of the reasons I decided to work from home is so I could spend more time with my kids. But now that they’re 3 1/2, these girls are way, way, way worse than I could even have imagined. They’re terrible at sharing and they’re really super dramatic about it — like little birds chirping all day long, wanting attention,” he has said.

Did they move into a whole new house?

It's entirely possible that the Busby family's "temporary house" just might be permanent.

The family made some adjustments to their temporary home and seemed to be settling into it quite nicely. With the new season's recent premiere, we are sure to find out more about this.

Regardless of the truth of the matter, we're confident that Danielle Busby will look great no matter what!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in People, Teen Vogue, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, and more.

