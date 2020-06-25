20 Quirky Facts About The All-Girl Busby Quints From TLC's 'Outdaughtered'

The delivery only took four minutes!

Outdaughtered is one of the cutest shows on television — and it's easy to see why. There's not one, not two, not even three, but five adorable toddler to see on the show. (Plus, their oldest sister, Blayke!)

Here are some fun, adorable and even a bit revealing facts about the Busby quints and the entire Busby family:

1. The delivery took four minutes.

The Busby quints were born on April 8, 2015, in Houston Texas to mother Danielle Busby and father Adam Busby. The C-section birth took just four minutes for the delivery, and Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Parker Kate and Riley Page were brought into this world.

2. Ava and Olivia are identical twins.

Double the cute!

3. All the girls have their own unique personalities.

The oldest, Ava, is said to be sweet but serious, although her goofy side comes out when she is with Olivia. Olivia loves to laugh and have an audience, being a big goofball herself.

Hazel is the third and has a unique look out of the five with red hair and blue eyes, while the other girls have blonde hair and blue eyes. Hazel also has an eye condition called nystagmus where her eyes flutter uncontrollably. Although she was the last to walk, she also has the biggest vocabulary.

Riley is said to be the rowdy one. She loves to walk around and explore and seems to know how to always get what she wants with her cute "drama queen" ways. Parker is the youngest but she is also the tallest. She's extremely active, loving to run and climb. She's also the shyest.

4. The way you can tell Olivia and Ava apart is...

"Olivia's face is a little more narrow than Ava's and Ava's face — Ava's the big one," says dad, Adam. I'm sorry, Ava, I don't want to give you a complex! But Ava's our big girl, and so her cheeks are a little fuller and her head's a little rounder and she doesn't like being talked about, huh?"

5. Adam suffered from postpartum depression.

The Busby family has shared a lot of joy, but have also shared their struggles. Adam suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of the quints. “After coming face-to-face with postpartum depression following the birth of our five daughters, I quickly learned that this is a very real struggle that dads all around the world go through, yet you rarely ever hear it talked about."

"I’d be doing an extreme disservice to our fans if I hid this from the public and wasn’t honest with them,” he explained of his decision to share his diagnosis. “I have a big responsibility with the platform that I've been given. I want to make sure I bring awareness to the realities of postpartum depression and other mental health issues ... because I know I’m not alone and I want others to know they aren’t, either.”

6. The family used to own their own Soul Cycle business.

Rush Cycle is an indoor cycling and spin class league located in League City, Texas. The couple opened the gym with four other partners: Priscilla, Todd, Kylie and Pete, but they sold their share in their company.

7. Faith plays a big part in their life.

Danielle and Adam are very proud parents, and even though they may be "outdaughtered," they absolutely love to gush about their daughters. Their Christian faith also plays a big part in their family life.

Danielle wrote, "Lord, we praise you for the healthy two years you have given us with our quints. We pray that you continue to watch over our daughters and pray for continued health. We pray for guidance and wisdom as parents, so that we may make the best choices for our daughters. Protect them in the days and years to come from the bad in this world."

8. Their first daughter Blayke loves being a big sister.

She has a big role being a big sister to that many younger siblings. But even at a young age, Blayke is ready for the task and loves to help out with her siblings. She was born on April 5, 2011, and loves all things girly and pink. The family even calls her "princess Blayke."

9. It took a while for Danielle to get pregnant.

Danielle and Adam got married in their early twenties and started trying right away to have kids. After two years of trying, the couple decided on intrauterine insemination and they finally became pregnant with their first daughter.

10. Danielle said pregnancy was a breeze.

She said she loved the feeling of being pregnant and having a baby growing inside of her. She also said she never got too sick. Her favorite pregnancy craving? Crackers.

11. Adam was accused of cheating.

But it turned out to be just speculation and rumors. While he grew distant on the show, it turned out it was because of his postpartum depression.

12. Adam loves to buy tech toys.

Danielle commented on Adam's spending in season three and Adam responded by saying, “After the whole drone debacle, I’ve decided to hire a financial planner to help us get on track and move forward on this Busby train to success. It’s definitely easy to get overwhelmed when you start thinking about every new little milestone that they hit, it’s going to be some new purchase that you’re gonna have to make."

13. The couple doesn't have a nanny (but some fans think they do).

There's no hard evidence that the Busbys have a nanny. But some fans weren't buying it and accused the family of having one on an internet chat board. Some even boycotted the show over this issue.

14. Grandma Mimi (Danielle's mom) lived with the family for a stint.

Eccentric and fun-loving Grandma Mimi loved being there to help out with the quints when she was out of work and needed a place to stay. The Busbys loved having her around, but they were also a little overwhelmed and quick to suggest that she find her own place.

15. Hazel has an eye condition that requires surgery.

Hazel's eye condition is called nystagmus which causes her eyes to flutter and move back and forth. "She could lose her eye sight,” Danielle said. “This surgery fix is not even about her vision — it’s more so to correct the placement of where her eye goes to focus better so she doesn’t have to turn her neck, which is a huge deal.”

16. Danielle wanted to go back to work.

After the quints were born, Adam went back to work and Danielle was the primary caretaker of her kids. But she wanted to get back to work, which is why they invested in the spin studio.

“I’m really looking for the cycle studio to help me become me again,” Danielle said on Outdaughtered. “I feel like I’m the woman that’s known as that lady who has half a dozen girls, but I had a career [before all that]... and I loved my job.”

17. Fans have started rumors that Adam is gay.

But there's absolutely no evidence and this looks to be another case of rumors being rumors. Especially when you see how Adam talks about his wife.

"[Danielle] still makes my heart flutter when she walks in the room,” “the view here is amazing, but who cares when I get to look at [Danielle] all day,” and “the best thing about me is her. Seriously can’t get enough of my Danielle.”

18. Danielle got her post-baby body back fast.

Work it, girl! It's hard to bounce back after six kids but Danielle has always been very into fitness, diet and exercise. Probably doesn't hurt that the family owns their own cycle studio!

19. The family survived Hurricane Harvey.

“Both Adam and I grew up in Louisiana and have experienced hurricane after hurricane all our years there ... but never have we had to experience a hurricane with our kids, not even with Blayke, Danielle said. "We thankfully did not have to evacuate during Harvey but what we did have to do was find tons of ways to keep these kids entertained hour after hour, without being able to [go] outside. This was super challenging because, on just a normal day, these kids have to get out of the house daily so we don’t all go bananas. So it was activity after activity, upstairs, downstairs, back up stairs."

20. They have their own blog where you can stay updated on all things Busby.

Their blog is called "It's a Buzz World" and you can follow everything that is going on in the Busby's life from their oldest daughter, Blayke, to the quints to all the family outings in between, you will never be short on info on this adorable family.

A post shared by Adam and Danielle Busby (@itsabuzzworld) on Apr 25, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

