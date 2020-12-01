Who Is Lidia Jimeno? New Details On 'The Family Chantel' Star Pedro Jimeno's Mom

Like most other couples from 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoffs, Pedro and Chantel have their fair share of drama.

Pedro has had a contentious relationship with Chantel's family ever since they first got together.

So, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that Chantel's relationship with Pedro's mother Lidia, his sister Nicole and the rest of the family isn't all that great either, especially since Pedro sends them money and gifts to the Dominican Republic every month.

Season 2 of The Family Chantel is well underway, and the newest season of the hit TLC show is cetainly delivering the drama so far!

Who is Lidia Jimeno — and what's her issue with Chantel?

Read on for everything you need to know about Lidia Jimeno.

Chantel's family thinks Pedro is using her.

For years, Chantel Everett's family has accused Pedro Jimeno of using their daughter to get a green card.

They specifically wonder if his mother Lidia pushed him to find an American wife.

The Everetts claim Lidia groomed her son to marry an American so that he could send money back to her in the Dominican Republic.

What does Lidia Jimeno actually do?

Lidia Jimeno is a divorce attorney. She got her JD from the Universidad Tecnologica de Santiago.

Chantel's mom claims Lidia used to run a website that matches Americans with Dominicans.

On an earlier episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Chantel's mom claimed to have found a website that Lidia allegedly used to run that “finds stupid Americans to match with a person on the island in order to harvest the American dollar.”

Viewers of this episode made it their mission to find the now deleted website associated with Lidia. It doesn't appear to have been what Chantel's mother claimed it was.

It appears to have been a legitimate online legal services business.

She threw some major Mother's Day shade in 2019.

On Mother's Day in 2019, Lidia posted a photo of a snake biting a man in the face with the caption "the kiss of the mother-in-law."

She also posted a photo of super glue and captioned it "lipstick for mothers-in-law."

Season 2 of The Family Chantel premiered in October.

The upside to all this back-and-forth family drama on both sides is that Pedro and Chantel have been given their own spinoff called The Family Chantel, which is currently in its second season.

The show premiered in July of 2019, and Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC said:

“Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel, and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships, and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bulls-eye.”

Season 2 of the hit show premiered in Oct. of 2020.

Lidia Jimeno has been staying in the Dominican Republic during the pandemic.

On an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Pedro accused his sister, Nicole, of abandoning their mom in the Dominican Republic during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Talk to Nicole. She’s the one who abandoned you there. You knew what was happening, sister,” Pedro said during a three-way call with his mom and sister, adding, “You left mom in the Dominican Republic alone. And you knew very well what was going on.”

Nicole tried to defend herself, saying, “I didn’t do this to my mom on purpose."

“I didn’t know this was all going to happen. I never intended to leave my mom all alone. And they look at it differently, that I did this on purpose," she added.

"But I never imagined this would all happen.”

When is The Family Chantel on?

You can watch new episodes of The Family Chantel on TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m.

