Everything To Know About Marie Boyd, Wife Of Lindsey Graham's Senate Opponent Jaime Harrison

If you follow politics at all, chances are you're probably more than familiar with Lindsey Graham. The Republican senator from South Carolina has long reigned as a conservative icon in Washington D.C., seemingly unchallenged —until 2020. Jaime Harrison isn't just smart, liberal, and very eligible. He's also got the support of his super-smart wife, Marie Boyd. Let's find about more about her, and her husband's run for office, shall we?

Who is Jaime Harrison's wife, Marie Boyd?

Marie Boyd is an associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law. Before starting her position in January of 2020, Marie served as an assistant professor and visiting professor at the same school.

When it comes to the world of the law, it doesn't look like there's anything that's outside of her area of expertise. According to the school's website, she teaches Torts, Administrative Law, Food & Drug Law, and Food Law & Policy.

Who is Jaime Harrison?

Jaime Harrison is the former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic party. At the end of May, Harrison shared with the state of South Carolina and the country at large that he planned on running against incumbent Lindsey Graham for the Senate. As he works to earn votes and take back Graham's coveted spot at the helm of politics, his place in the running for Senate was solidified after he took on Graham during their first debate in South Carolina on Oct. 4.

Marie Boyd is incredibly intelligent.

If a woman is going to be teaching in multiple areas at a major law school, it shouldn't exactly come as a surprise to anyone that she is incredibly intelligent. Even before she decided to go into law, Marie was a serious academic. In fact, she even graduated from Harvard with honors, taking home a degree in chemistry, of all things!

Her education didn't stop there either. After finishing her undergraduate degree, she went on to attend Yale Law School where she didn't just spend her time cramming for tests. According to her resume, Marie was an editor for the Yale Law Journal and the Yale Law and Policy Review. She was also part of the Jerome N. Frank Legal Services Organization, and the Black Law Students Association.

She creates laws to help others.

But just because most of Marie's time in the legal field involves being in the classroom, that doesn't mean she isn't still active when it comes to making new laws that help others. She recently wrote about the disparity between packaged foods and restaurant foods when it comes to listing their potential for containing specific allergens.

The article was published in the prestigious Oregon Law Review, and was called “Serving Up Allergy Labeling: Mitigating Food Allergen Risks in Restaurants," proving that in addition to her other positive qualities, Marie also isn't scared to engage in a little bit of wordplay! "Serving up" — get it?

She fights for feminism.

But writing about the legal precedents of foods we snack on is far from being the main focus of Marie's legal work. She's also written at length about how cosmetics, which technically should be watched by the FDA, are falling far behind in terms of customer transparency because of the simple fact that more women use cosmetics than men do.

She wrote, "Women may be disproportionately impacted due to differences in exposure. As noted earlier, on average, women use more cosmetics than men and are exposed to more chemicals than men through this use. Women may also be exposed to cosmetics through their work, as ‘beauty work’ is often done by women. Women also may be uniquely vulnerable to potential health harms from chemical exposure."

Who are Marie Boyd and Jaime Harrison's kids?

Boyd and Harrison have two boys together, although, their kids remain mostly out of the spotlight.

She's a cake decorator.

Is there anything this woman can't do? Although her Instagram account is private, her bio reads, "Scholar, foodie, quilling artist, cake decorator, mom, and wife."

