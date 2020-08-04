Who Is Becki Tilley Falwell? Details On Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Wife

She's a conservative Christian.

Jerry Falwell Jr. is a figure beloved in conservative circles and reviled by liberals. His stances on feminism, LGBTQA+ issues and religions other than his own (he once advocated shooting Muslim people as a cure for terrorism) have been controversial among many on the left.

Who is Becki Tilley Fallwell, Jerry Falwell Jr.'s wife?

Well, his wife is no less conservative, though she is less well-known.

In 2019, questions arose about their marriage after actor Tom Arnold revealed that Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen told him that the Falwells had asked Cohen to meet an unnamed person and retrieve some racy pictures of the couple.

Arnold didn't have any more details to share at the time, other than that and Cohen being behind bars, so he couldn't talk to the press to clarify matters.

Falwell Jr. is also currently under fire after former students at the University of Lynchburg want to rename part of the campus that was named after Falwell's father, due to claims that Jerry Falwell Sr. had a history of making bigoted comments.

He's also caught up in yet another photo controversy that's been recently making its way around the Internet.

What is going on with Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki? And what does it have to do with a pool attendant they met in Miami and befriended before loaning him almost $2 million? And what about these other current controversies surrounding Falwell Jr.?

Who is Becki Tilley Falwell?

Read on for the details about her and her husband, and the controversy surrounding them.

Becki Tilley and Jerry Falwell Jr. met as teenagers.

Becki Tilley met Jerry Falwell Jr. when she was 13 years old. He would have been about 16 at the time. They didn’t begin dating until five years later, when Tilley was a freshman at the University of Virginia.

There’s no mention of what the future Mrs. Falwell was studying, or if she even graduated. Falwell is said to have joked that she was “interested in an M-R-S degree,” adding that that was code for "husband hunting."

The couple married in 1987, and have three children and two grandchildren together. Like her husband, Tilley is extremely conservative, supporting Donald Trump and vocally opposing LGBTQA+ rights.

In 2019, she even went as far as disparaging trans people, by talking about her granddaughter and saying, “We’re raising her as a girl. We’re not letting her have a choice. God makes the choice of what the babies are gonna be. And God decided she was a girl.”

Jerry Falwell's family built an empire.

The Falwell family rose to prominence due to Jerry Falwell Sr.’s long career as a conservative Christian minister. Far from being the type of pastor who lives simply, Falwell used television to create a Christian empire.

The family has a megachurch in Lynchburg, Virginia, which is also the site of Liberty University, which Falwell Sr. founded. The family owns many business and real estate holdings in Lynchburg and elsewhere.

Falwell Jr. gets paid nearly $1 million per year as president of Liberty University, and his net worth is estimated to be about $10 million. They are extremely influential in conservative politics — an endorsement from Falwell Jr. is much-coveted in Republican circles.

What's the story with the Falwell's and the pool attendant?

In a peculiar story that broke in 2018, the Falwells were in court in Florida over a hostel they bought in Miami with their friend and business partner, Giancarlo Granda. Granda was a pool attendant at a high-end hotel in Miami.

The couple struck up a friendship with the younger man, and even flew him places on their private jet and posted photos of themselves sharing meals with him. Granda, who now lives in Washington, D.C. and attends Georgetown University, at some point proposed a business plan to purchase, renovate and run a hostel in the Miami area.

Falwell would later testify that he lent money from a shell company to Alton Hostel LLC, which was controlled by Falwell's wife, son and Granda, to make the deal.

According to court documents, Falwell said, “My wife and I provided a loan of $1 million for Alton Hostel's purchase of the Alton Property. Later, my wife and I provided additional funds of approximately $800,000 for renovations of the Alton property, which are being treated as an additional loan.”

The court case arose when two other men, Jesus Fernandez Sr. and Jr. sued Granda and the Falwells, saying they had been promised a cut of the deal, but the money for them never materialized.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding the Falwell's relationship with Giancarlo Granda.

After the court case became public, there was tremendous speculation about the nature of the relationship between the Falwells and Granda and whether or not there was a sexual component to their interactions.

Much of the speculation was fueled by the couple’s long-standing and outspoken objections to premarital sex, same sex unions and LBTQA+ rights. The potential for a sex scandal for a couple that criticizes how other people have sex always provides a cultural flashpoint.

How does Michael Cohen fit into all this?

The rumors took a very strange turn in 2019 when actor Tom Arnold revealed that he had recordings of a conversation between himself and convicted felon, Michael Cohen.

Cohen, who is currently in prison for campaign finance violations associated with his role in a hush money scheme to hide Donald Trump’s affair with actress Stormy Daniels, told Arnold that he had been asked to dispose of risqué photos of the Falwells.

Cohen had said the photos were the sort of thing normally kept “between husband and wife”,and he went on to tell Arnold, “I actually have one of the photos. It’s terrible.”

Allegedly, the Falwells engaged Cohen to get the photos and destroy them before they could be made public. Shortly after Cohen did them this favor, Jerry Falwell Jr. endorsed Cohen’s boss Donald Trump in his bid for president.

The Falwell's have denied everything. The revelation of racy photos of Jerry and Becki Falwell brought back the questions about the nature of their relationship with Granda. Is it possible that the three of them did have a sexual relationship and the photos were evidence of that? Cohen didn’t specify on the tapes and Granda and the Falwells were denying everything. An unnamed attorney working for them sent a statement, saying, “While the Falwells have a long-standing friendship with Michael Cohen, they never engaged or paid Cohen to represent them in any legal or other professional capacity, and Cohen did not ever resolve any legal matter on their behalf.” The lawyer followed up with a text saying, “There are no compromising or embarrassing photos of Falwell, period!” For his part, Granda’s lawyer Aaron Resnick issued a statement, adding, “Giancarlo Granda has never had any communications with Michael Cohen (directly or indirectly). He does not know Mr. Cohen. He has never met Mr. Cohen. Mr. Cohen is a convicted felon and admitted liar. Mr. Granda has no idea about the alleged, “personal photographs.”

At this time, no one has seen the alleged photos to know what is in them, or even if they exist.

Jerry Falwell Jr. is currently caught up in another photo scandal.

Recently, a condemning photo of Falwell Jr. started making its way around the Internet. In the photo, he's on a yacht with his arm around a woman and his pants unzipped.

Social media was quick to start giving their opinions on the photo, with many voicing concerns over Falwell Jr.'s position at Liberty University in relation to the inappropriate photo. However, a spokesperson from the school has declined to comment on the controversy.

Former University of Lynchburg students want the part of campus named after Falwell's father to be renamed.

In yet another scandal, Falwell Jr. is being targeted by former students who want to cut ties with Liberty University and rename the area of the campus that was named after Falwell's father.

The students claim that Falwell Sr. was known for making bigoted comments towards minorities. One former student wrote in a letter, “His values do not align with what the University of Lynchburg says they want to be. His rhetoric represented that of racism, bigotry, placism and sexism until the last day.”

Falwell has already come out and denied the claims, saying, “My father loved everybody, but he did have certain theological beliefs and he expressed them and he was very vocal about them. But that’s theological; it’s not anything to do with not loving people.”

The online petition for the University to end ties with Liberty currently has hundreds of signatures.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in May 2019 and was updated with the latest information.