50 Funny Easter Memes To Share With Your Family & Friends On Easter Sunday

The best Easter memes shared around the internet.

Easter Sunday, for the most part, is supposed to be filled with joy, candy, and bunnies. While the popular holiday is based on Christian tradition referencing the resurrection of Jesus Christ, it has turned more secular in the United States, where families often start their day celebrating with hidden Easter eggs, bunnies, carrots and lots (and lots!) of food.

And what better way to celebrate Easter online than sharing the best Easter memes around? From funny Easter quotes to relatable memes, there are thousands of creative ways to laugh a little as you wake (way too early) for Easter Sunday service.

Easter, like most holidays, is a way to connect with family. A way to talk to your grandparents, cousins and aunts that you maybe only speak to three times a year over food and church services.

Those who live in populated places or big cities like Chicago, New York, or Los Angles then have the opportunity to bring their kids to the many community-hosted Easter egg hunt events. Or, for a more laid back way of celebrating the holiday (and don't mind waiting hours in line waiting for a seat), many people meet at restaurants for Easter-themed brunches.

Nonetheless, the one thing I love even more than being with my family for Easter? Funny Easter memes to share with my family and friends. Memes and Easter quotes never get old, and they come in all shapes and sizes. Take a scroll to see our picks of the best memes and quotes about Easter to share on Easter Sunday.

1. Just casually rising from the dead.

"Jesus on the third day be like 'aight I'm bout to headeth out.'"

2. Okay, there is such a thing as too literal.

"Easter cookies nailed it."

3. When Easter falls in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"An eggsential worker."

4. What Jesus must have said Easter morning.

"Cash me outside howbow dat."

5. The saddest story in history gets better at the end.

"When you get to the part where your Lord and Savior dies, but then you remember he'll be back in 3 days."

6. The pros and cons of being an adult during Easter.

"Being an adult: Pros - I can eat 28 Easter eggs and nobody can stop me. Cons - I ate 28 Easter eggs and nobody stopped me."

7. There are way cooler animals than bunnies to represent Easter, just saying.

"The really badass kids get visited by the Easter wolf."

8. The last supper, social-distancing style.

"Canceled."

9. Instead of eggs this year, we hunt for toilet paper.

"Happy Easter 2020"

10. Admit it: Peeps aren't all that great.

"How to eat Peeps: throw them in the trash."

11. Easter — the summer body diet killer.

"How's the diet going? Not good. I had eggs for breakfast. Scrambled? Reese's."

12. Why are kids so good at looking for things all of a sudden?

"Easter. The only time your kids can actually find something they are looking for."

13. The Easter bunny does what he can.

"*Global pandemic shuts down the entire world, unemployment rate skyrockets, families lose loved ones* Easter bunny: 'egg milady?'"

14. Good plan.

"I try to eat food that's in season. "

15. Now my favorite cereal is inedible, thanks.

"Coincidence?"

16. What social-distancing during Easter weekend looks like.

"This will be the first Palm Sunday you will be asked to stay away from your fronds."

17. When you are quarantined at home for Easter Sunday.

"Torn about where to spend Easter. Can't decide between my living room or dining room."

18. Maybe drinking on Easter Sunday isn't the best plan...

"Me: I promise I won't talk about the pagan origins on Easter this year. 3 beers later..."

19. Grow up, kids.

"When your kids are too old, but still want an Easter basket."

20. Easter: Corona style.

"Getting ready for Easter."

21. Coronavirus had other plans.

"Trump: 'We will have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter!' Coronavirus:"

22. When eggs are haters.

"'Check out the dye job on her.' 'Tramp.'"

23. Snoop bunny bun.

"'When 420 falls on Easter weekend."

24. When you're too popular for your own good.

"Wait, is that ... is that the Easter bunny? Oh my it is! Easter! Hey, Easter!"

25. Jurrasic Easter

"Clever girl."

26. Getting up early for Easter Sunday service is never easy.

"Me setting my 6 am alarms for church at 2 in the morning."

27. Not a rabbit, but probably cuter.

"Happy Easter. "

28. Bye bye chocolate bunny. You were delicious.

"Now he's just some bunny that I used to know."

29. Instant regret.

"Romans killing Jesus. *Rises again 3 days later*"

30. Don't be judgy on Easter.

"Me: I try not to make snap judgements. Me, watching someone eat Peeps: You're disgusting."

31. Easter: When we let our kids do everything we told them not to.

"364 days of the year: 'What are you doing?! We do NOT eat things we find on the ground!' Easter: 'C'mon kids! Let's go out and search in the dirt for candy a stranger left for you!'"

32. Easter facts.

"Chocolate comes from cocoa, which is a tree. That makes it a plant. Chocolate is salad."

33. Unfair.

"When you dominate the Easter egg hunt but mom says you have to share them with your siblings. Sounds like communist propaganda, but OK."

34. When you're tired of candy on Easter Sunday.

"That's enough chocolate eggs for me, thanks. Give me some real food!"

35. For you rock n' roll nerds.

"Easter is not about the bunny, it's about the Lamb of God."

36. We aren't counting calories today, ok?

"Calories in Easter chocolate: stop being a d*ck to yourself enjoy your Easter."

37. When you just can't help yourself.

"Seriously, do not eat anymore chocolate. Oh look, an Easter egg!"

38. Wine is life.

"I'll celebrate anyone who can turn water into wine. Happy Easter."

39. It's for the 'gram.

"Jesus: 'Table for 26, please.' Waiter: 'But there are only 13 of you?' Jesus: 'Yes, but we're all going to sit on the same side.'"

40. It's that time of year!

"Back by popular demand."

41. Why are they even there?

"Most useless things ever."

42. Family get-togethers are the best. Or not.

"Listening to my family members spill tea about each other while they're over for Easter."

43. The OG millennial

"Jesus Christ was the original millennial: Still lived at home with his mom and stepdad in his 30s, fermented his own alcohol, thought he was God's gift to the world, tried to start a career as an influencer because he had 13 followers."

44. Sneaky sneaky, dad.

"Kids: ugh the Easter bunny brought us peanut M&Ms, only dad likes them! Dad:"

45. This kid looks super enthused.

"Happy Easter ya filthy animal."

46. Maybe he needed some help with the door.

"Thanks man, I owe you one."

47. How the conversation must have gone during Easter dinner.

"So then I was all like 'Mom, chill out, I'll be back in like 3 days, tops.'"

48. Drinking on Easter Sunday.

"Tequila for breakfast. My heart, my liver."

49. The best kind of Easter candy there is.

"Easter egg hunt just for adults."

50. Happy Easter, ya'll!

"Happy Easter to all my peeps."

Steven Hall is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.