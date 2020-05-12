Who Is Dr. Britten Cole? New Details About The 'Married To Medicine: Los Angeles' Star

Dr. Britten Cole moved form Florida to LA to be on the Bravo show.

The second season of Bravo's Married To Medicine: Los Angeles just premiered on May 3rd. And fans just can't get enough!

Since the show started last year, audiences have had a chance to get to know the six stars of the show — some of them are doctors, some of them are married to doctors. The LA medical community is just as intense as fans would expect.

But there's one stand-out cast member.

Who is Dr. Britten Cole?

She's an Iraq war veteran and anesthesiologist. When we first met her, the doctor and her family were busy weighing the pros and cons of relocating to Los Angeles permanently, and what it would mean to leave their current hometown of Orlando, Florida.

So, what role does she play in the show? Read on to learn everything about Dr. Britten Cole.

She's a Navy doctor.

Dr. Cole got her medical training at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and did her residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. She then went on to be an officer in the Navy.

She served as a staff anesthesiologist at Walter Reed Medical Center near Washington, DC. She and her husband and two young children had lived in Florida before joining the show and moving out west.

Cole and her family decided to relocate to LA permanently for more opportunities, and to be closer to their loved ones.

The decision to move to LA wasn’t just about reality TV fame.

Cole said in a 2019 interview, "Orlando is a very small community. There’s not much in the opportunities that I want as a physician so I had to look elsewhere. We have family in Los Angeles. We have lots of friends there so it just was a smart move. We wanted to stay someplace warm so it was more of a decision based on my job and family, being close to family.”

The move wasn’t easy, however.

Dr. Cole was working in LA while her husband and kids stayed behind. Commuting from coast to coast to see them was taking a toll on the whole family. After deciding the move made good sense, they all moved to Los Angeles.

However, Cole shocked viewers at the end of the first season when she announced that they would be moving back to Florida. However, as we see in season two, Cole and her family once again return to California.

Why did she decide to do reality TV?

When asked why she chose to take her career in front of the cameras, instead of being content to stay in the operating room, she said, “It was a great opportunity. You know, I knew a few of the ladies to begin with so I knew I’d have fun with them. It’s something new. It’s something different. I’m a physician so I’m kind of use to the humdrum life of being a doctor and all the stress that that entails. I thought that this would be something exciting to do.”

In addition, Cole had some insight into how the whole process worked. Her best friend is Dr. Contessa Metcalfe from the original Married to Medicine franchise that is set in Atlanta. Perhaps the two talked shop.

Cole started to become recognizable from the show.

Usually, doctors in Cole’s specialty aren’t recognized outside of their work. Patients don’t usually have on-going relationships with the doctors who put them to sleep before surgery.

Cole says being on the show has made things a little different for her.

“I have had someone recognize me after the fact. It was weird because when she saw me, she was like, ‘You look so familiar.’ She asked me where I worked and I told her and she was like, ‘Oh, you’re my anesthesiologist.’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ And then she followed me and was like, ‘No, you were on TV.’ I kind of played it off like, ‘Yeah, I’m your doctor, that’s why you know me.’ And then she recognized me from the show, even though I really was her doctor,” she revealed.

Cole opened up about her castmates.

When Cole was interviewed during the show's first season, she was careful not to drop any major hints about how the season would turn out.

She did comment on some of the drama, saying, “You know as it’s been shown so far, the two people that have the most are Shanique and AshWhat happens between them will unravel and you’ll see if there are resolutions. There’s also a little bit going on between Imani and Jazmin. I think everyone’s seen that too, And again, you just have to watch the show so you can see how it all unravels, unfolds, and if and when there’s a resolution.”

Cole, in general, is pretty positive about the relationships she has with her fellow castmates, remarking that “the ladies in our group really get on very well. I think we have more fun than we do more drama.”

The second season just premiered.

The show's second season is now underway. And Cole has revealed that one of her storylines on the new season will be focused on her and her husband.

She revealed, “Viewers will see that my relationship with my husband, my children is a very relatable relationship and they’ll kind of see themselves in us. We have our struggles. Our ups, our downs. Just how we’re navigating through life, especially with the huge change that we’ve made.”

As for any drama that the new season may offer, Cole said, “Take a cue from the first season. People don’t fall far from their own tree and you can guess who might be stirring up a brew.”

