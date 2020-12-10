Savannah Chrisley And Former Fiancé Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Flirty Instagram Caption — Meet Nic Kerdiles

Growing Up Chrisley star and former beauty queen Savannah Chrisley may be back off the market, but she's not dating anyone new!

Chrisley, and her former hockey player beau Nic Kerdiles, who called off their engagement in Sept. this year, are sparking reconciliation rumors after Kerdiles left a flirty comment on her Instagram.

"So proud of you babe! All of the time and hard work was worth it!" Kerdiles wrote in response to Chrisley passing her real estate exam, adding a kissy face emoji for good measure.

While every reality TV star knows all about Savannah Chrisley and her famous family, people may be less familiar with her former fiancé, Nic Kerdiles.

Who is Savannah Chrisley's fiancé, Nic Kerdiles?

Read on to find out everything we know about the hunky hockey player, along with new details about his and Savannah's relationship.

He first met Savannah Chrisley via Instagram.

When your besties tell you to shoot your shot and slide into your crush’s DMs, listen to them!

That’s how Savannah met her man back in November 2017: on Instagram.

He’s an old-fashioned Southern boy … sorta.

It’s no secret that the Chrisley family embodies good old-fashioned Southern family values — and given that Savannah was born and raised in Atlanta, GA, it makes sense that she would want a man that understands those special Southern family values.

Fortunately for her, Nic Kerdiles was born and raised in Lewisville, TX. But when he was very young, he and his family moved to France. From there, the family moved to Irvine, CA.

French is his first language.

Comme c'est romantique! As you can imagine, Nic Kerdiles learned to speak French thanks to his time growing up in the gorgeous European country.

But there’s more to it than that: Nic’s father, Michel, is a French immigrant. His mother, Nathalie De Larminat-Kerdiles, is French-Canadian. Even his two older sisters, Mailys and Marine, were born in France.

So, to communicate with his family, he learned to speak French before he spoke English.

He’s retired from the ice.

Even though Nic Kerdiles has billed himself as a hockey player, he’s not playing professional sports right now.

Kerdiles — who’d previously played for the Anaheim Ducks and the Winnipeg Jets — has officially retired from the sport due to “multiple injuries.”

Fortunately, Savannah said that Nic’s got a backup plan: real estate (which, incidentally, is how her father, Todd Chrisley, first made his fortune)!

"He's in Nashville and he actually got his real estate license last summer. He's focusing a lot on that and he'll be in Chrisley Knows Best in season seven. So, it's kind of just transitioning and working on our life together and just kind of incorporating him into my world,” she said.

Savannah Chrisley has dated professional athletes before.

Dating someone in the sports and entertainment industries isn’t easy.

Much as those not “in the know” think that dating a celebrity is nothing but glamorous parties and traveling all over the world, it can be quite difficult.

And Savannah, unfortunately, found this out the hard way. Before she found her happily-ever-after in Nic Kerdiles, Savannah was linked to other athletes.

Her first baller boo, Chandler Parsons of the Memphis Grizzlies, got shaded by her father, Todd Chrisley, who called him a “hoe hound."

Papa Chrisley apparently knew best because shortly thereafter, Parsons was caught messing around with actress Bella Thorne.

Her next baller boo, Luke Kennard of the Detroit Pistons, also got shaded by Todd Chrisley, but his relationship with Savannah lasted a little longer.

For a while, there were rumors that the duo was set to walk down the aisle! Unfortunately, they too didn’t work out, and shortly after Savannah and Luke broke up, he ran back to his old girlfriend, Anna Castro. “I dodged a bullet,” Savannah said.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles got engaged on Christmas Eve.

But they didn't reveal the news until April 2019:

“[On the night of the engagement], Nic’s family was in town and my whole family was there and we were filming and I was furious. I was like, ‘The fact we’re filming on Christmas Eve is absolutely insane. I have people here.’ And then my mom said she forgot something at the store. So, I got in the car and went to the store with her. When we came back and we walked in the door, no one was there. Our best friend’s kid, Dylan, goes, ‘Hey, I think they’re looking for you outside.’ I walk outside and it’s all lit up! And Nic’s family is standing on one side, my family and friends are standing on the other, and then I just start freaking out because I’m like, ‘This isn’t really about to happen.’"

Savannah Chrisley called off their engagement in Sept.

In June 2020, Chrisley and Kerdiles postponed their wedding, saying, "We made [the decision] together."

"We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating. I just knew we had to work on things on a different level," she added. "We had to dig deeper and it's hard. It's 2020 and you know what, it's okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows."

In Sept., she announced that the couple had officially called it quits, and revealed the news in an Instagram post.

"You've all been wondering...so here it is," Savannah wrote. "Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now...but sadly it's not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits."

"There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder," she added. "We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually."

Judging from Nic's flirty Instagram comment, it's safe to say these two may have found their way back to each other just in time for the holiday season.

