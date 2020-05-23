Who Is Kevin McCall? New Details About 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Eva Marcille's Ex And Baby Daddy

What's going on?

Eva Marcille of Real Housewives of Atlanta doesn’t have many good things to say about her ex and the father of her daughter, Kevin McCall.

Who is Kevin McCall?

In an episode of the hit reality show, she told her castmates that McCall had been stalking her, and she was scared for herself and her child. She even moved from house to house on a regular basis to make it harder for McCall to find her.

But McCall wasn't willing to let his ex have the last word. The rapper went on Twitter trying to explain his side of the story and defend his own actions, including offering to step up his parenting game and be more present for their young daughter.

More recently, McCall displayed interest in taking responsibility for his daughter when he requested to have joint physical and legal custody with Marcille in September 2019. However, his requests for joint custody have been denied.

Now, with the RHOA virtual reunion currently airing, McCall was once again brought up, making things get emotional for Marcille.

Here's what we know about their relationship, breakup, and the child they have together.

Marcille and McCall had a short-lived romance.

Marcille and McCall were dating when they had their daughter, Marley, but split shortly thereafter in 2014.

Marcille, a former America’s Next Top Model winner, was working as an actress and model at the time, while McCall was performing and producing in the hip-hop scene. He was even nominated for a Grammy in 2011.

Marcille moved on from McCall and is now married.

Marcille moved on from her relationship with McCall and got married to Atlanta-based attorney, Michael Sterling, in 2017.

She told reporters, “There’s no co-parenting, I’m the parent. He’s not in my life, and he’s not in Marley’s life. I have full custody. Michael is Marley’s father. [Kevin] ain’t nothing but a memory."

She revealed further details about their relationship on RHOA.

She was a guest on Real Housewives of Atlanta in season 10, introduced as a friend of cast member Nene Leakes. She was brought on full-time in 2018.

It was on RHOA that she confessed that the difficulties between her and McCall continue to this day.

“I still feel a sense of threat. I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever,” she said.

Marcille went on to explain that she has multiple addresses and moved between them to keep her distance from McCall, saying, “Every time I move, he finds me. Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.”

McCall responded to Marcille's comments about him.

McCall, for his part, wasn’t going to let his ex just say anything about him without responding. He took to Twitter last year to put in his two cents:

“It’s sad when she gotta keep using my name for her story line, if I was the husband I would be like ‘Real H-- of Atlanta is you out of you mind, or is you still obsessed with your child’s Father? Why is he in our story line so much ain’t I enuff headline for our relationship?’” he wrote.

McCall confessed to having anger issues.

McCall’s Twitter followers weren’t so sure that Marcille wasn’t telling the truth about his behavior, however, and questioned him about how much was real. He had to admit to having anger issues in the past.

“Trust me I’m not perfect I had anger issues! I’ve completed anger management to deal with being alienating my children & how to stop playing the victim so that i can control my situation and the overall outcome. My entire family misses the girls (have empathy for them at-least),” McCall responded.

McCall seemed to be unsure whether or not he wanted to be in his daughter's life.

As much as McCall claimed to want to be in his daughter’s life, he didn't show much evidence of it before his lawsuit seeking joint custody. At one point, he actually scrubbed all her pictures from his social media feed and may have said he disowned her.

He later said he did it to stop people from commenting on her photos. He also tweeted that he wanted to work out a better co-parenting arrangement with Marcille.

"Let’s put me on child support if you stick the script this time and don’t go back on your word, we can do this easily. Although I’ve been around willing and able to help 4 years now & you don’t speak on that! Time to heal babe it’s time to let go and let god,” he wrote.

Marcille has previously said she would be open to letting their daughter have a closer relationship with McCall, adding, “I’m open to Marley having the best of what she needs. If he’s at a place where he is happy or good and where life is good for him... to be a parent, you need to be responsible. You need to learn how to be selfless.”

Marcille just had her third child.

In September 2019, the reality star welcomed her third child with Sterling. Their new son, Maverick, is the couple's second child together. Their first, another son named Michael, was born in 2018.

In November 2019, McCall was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

In early November 2019, McCall was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer, causing criminal damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threats.

He was eventually charged with a felony and could face up to five years in prison.

McCall lost the custody case with Marcille.

In September 2019, McCall sued Marcille, intending to take her to court for custody of their daughter. However, Marcille was quick to dismiss the case, stating that McCall was dangerous and that he never paid any child support.

In December 2019, the judge overseeing McCall's custody and child support case officially dismissed it due to McCall's failure to respond to the RHOA star's motion to dismiss. McCall's lawyer also dropped him.

The RHOA cast recently had their reunion.

During the virtual reunion, things got heavy for Marcille when McCall was brought up. She explained to Andy Cohen how their relationship started.

"To keep it completely real, it was one of those situations where I was on that 'I'm doing me' thing and I met this guy, we hung out, we started having sex. But we weren't in a real serious relationship. Then I ended up finding out I was pregnant," she said.

She added, "I know a few of the ladies on this screen are victims of abuse, if it's verbal or physical or mental, but it was one of those things I definitely saw signs before. I don't know why I was naive enough to think that it wouldn't be me.

I told no one until he beat me so bad that I couldn't help it and the police officer, when they came to the house, said you have to press charges. I finally did after a year and a half, and I can say five years later, my life is completely different, thank god. It's not easy to talk about but even though you know it's not your fault, for some reason in there you still feel guilt... If I took it back, I wouldn't have [Marley]."

After that, she took off her mic and walked away. Off-camera, she said, "F***, I hate talking about him, he's such an a*****e. I will fight with any of these women. I hate talking about him."

Marcille eventually returned and continued on with the reunion.

